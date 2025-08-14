Action photos of Isthmian League South East Division Crowborough FC Vs Hassocks FC : Crowborough Athletic v Hassocks, Isthmian south east divisionplaceholder image
Match in 63 pictures: Crowborough Athletic beat Hassocks in battle of sides promoted to Isthmian south east

By Steve Bone
Published 14th Aug 2025, 08:53 BST
Crowborough took the points when the two Sussex sides promoted from the SCFL premier division to the Isthmian south east had an early-season meeting.

Alex Fair gave the Robins an early but the hosts came on strong in the second half and three goals in 22 minutes – scored by Harry Forster, Rushaar Samuel-Smikle and Arron Hopkinson – earned the Crows their first win.

It means both step four new boys have won one and lost one to sit in the middle of the early table.

Photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture the action and you can see his images on this page and those linked from it.

Action photos of Isthmian League South East Division Crowborough FC Vs Hassocks FC : Crowborough Athletic v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division

1. Phil Westlake Premier League Games programme Photographer

Action photos of Isthmian League South East Division Crowborough FC Vs Hassocks FC : Crowborough Athletic v Hassocks, Isthmian south east division Photo: Phil Westlake

Related topics:CrowboroughHassocksSCFLSussexRobins
