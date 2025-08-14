Match in 63 pictures: Crowborough Athletic beat Hassocks in battle of sides promoted to Isthmian south east

Alex Fair gave the Robins an early but the hosts came on strong in the second half and three goals in 22 minutes – scored by Harry Forster, Rushaar Samuel-Smikle and Arron Hopkinson – earned the Crows their first win.

It means both step four new boys have won one and lost one to sit in the middle of the early table.

Photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture the action and you can see his images on this page and those linked from it.

