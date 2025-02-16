Arundel v Infinity, SCFL Division 1Arundel v Infinity, SCFL Division 1
Match in pictures: Arundel take on Infinity in SCFL Division 1 clash

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Feb 2025, 17:24 BST
There was nothing to separate Arundel and Infinity when the sides met at Mill Road in Division 1 of the SCFL.

Neither the Mullets nor the Sidlesham-based visitors could find the net and the 0-0 draw left Arundel 10th in the table and Infinity fifth, in the final play-off spot.

Photographer Stephen Goodger was there and you can see his photos on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page. Get local football action in the Worthing Herald, Littlehampton Gazette and Chichester Observer, all out every Thursday.

Arundel v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger

Arundel v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger

Arundel v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger

Arundel v Infinity, SCFL Division 1 Photo: Stephen Goodger

