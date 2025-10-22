Match in pictures: Bexhill United claim victory at Newhaven

Ash Wadham opened the scoring, but this seamed to fire up Bexhill, who were just behind Newhaven in the league at the start of play.

Bexhill pushed forward with Jack Shonk cutting through Newhaven's defence only to see his shot hit the bar a bounce away.

Bexhill were soon at it again but this time Shonk made no mistake, putting the ball in the bottom corner. Bexhill pilled on the pressure and after a clearence from the Newhaven keeper fell to Charlie Curran he finished from long range to make it 2-1.

The second half started the same way with Bexhill on the front foot and in the 51st minute, Bexhill’s Ryan Moir gave Newhaven’s keeper no chance with a fine finish.

Newhaven made a flurry of changes and started to gain the upper hand, creating a number of chances, but Bexhill remained strong to the final whistle to claim a 3-1 win.

See pictures from the match – by Psul Trunfull – on this page and those linked.

1 . Newhaven FC v Bexhill United picture by Paul Trunfull (27).jpg Newhaven FC v Bexhill United, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven FC v Bexhill United picture by Paul Trunfull (28).jpg Newhaven FC v Bexhill United, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven FC v Bexhill United picture by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg Newhaven FC v Bexhill United, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull