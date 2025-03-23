Match in pictures: Dartford beat Bognor Regis Town to send them step nearer relegation

A goal in each half by the Kent side meant it finished 2-0 in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 at Nyewood Lane, leaving the Rocks’ odds on escaping the drop lengthening even further. Only six games remain for them to save themselves and it looks virtaully impossible.
This is Liam Goodley’s match report and on this page and the ones linked (or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app) you can see some of Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from the match.
Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer on Saturday.
