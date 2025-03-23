Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier divisionplaceholder image
Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division

Match in pictures: Dartford beat Bognor Regis Town to send them step nearer relegation

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 12:44 BST
The Rocks’ home clash with Dartford went with the formbook as the title hopefuls beat the relegation-threatened hosts.

A goal in each half by the Kent side meant it finished 2-0 in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 at Nyewood Lane, leaving the Rocks’ odds on escaping the drop lengthening even further. Only six games remain for them to save themselves and it looks virtaully impossible.

This is Liam Goodley’s match report and on this page and the ones linked (or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app) you can see some of Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from the match.

Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer on Saturday.

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division

1. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division

2. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division

4. Trevor Staff

Rocks v Dartford, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis TownKentObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice