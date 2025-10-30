Match in pictures: Five-goal Peacehaven and Telscombe sink Seaford

Peacehaven went on the attack from the word go and piled pressure on the Seaford goal.
Callum Edwards, Connor Tighe (penalty), Reuel Powell-Downey (2) and Cameron Wiltshire were the scorers.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Seaford Town, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Seaford Town, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Seaford Town, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Seaford Town, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull