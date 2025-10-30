Peacehaven and Telscombe v Seaford Town, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Seaford Town, SCFL premier division

Match in pictures: Five-goal Peacehaven and Telscombe sink Seaford

By Steve Bone
Published 30th Oct 2025, 12:00 GMT
Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Seaford Town 5-0 at the Sports park on Saturday.

Peacehaven went on the attack from the word go and piled pressure on the Seaford goal.

Callum Edwards, Connor Tighe (penalty), Reuel Powell-Downey (2) and Cameron Wiltshire were the scorers.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked, and get local football action in the Sussex Express – out on Friday.

