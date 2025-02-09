Wick v Little Common, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
Match in pictures: Little Common edge win at Wick in SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Feb 2025, 12:54 BST
Archie Warmington got a late winner for Little Common at Wick.

The match looked to be heading for a stalemate before Common – down to 10 men after a red card for Tommy Sceal – claimed the spoils.

Common are still bottom, four points behind Saltdean, while Wick have slipped to 15th.

See pictures from the clash by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked. Get all the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and Bexhill Observer, out Tursday and Friday respectively.

