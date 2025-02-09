Match in pictures: Little Common edge win at Wick in SCFL premier

The match looked to be heading for a stalemate before Common – down to 10 men after a red card for Tommy Sceal – claimed the spoils.

Common are still bottom, four points behind Saltdean, while Wick have slipped to 15th.

See pictures from the clash by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked. Get all the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and Bexhill Observer, out Tursday and Friday respectively.

1 . Wick v Little Common pictures by Stephwn Goodger (1).jpeg Wick v Little Common, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

