Match in pictures: Newhaven keep up SCFL play-off push by beating Roffey

By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2025, 08:41 BST
Newhaven beat Roffey 3-1 at Fort Road to keep up their push for an SCFL premier division play-off place.

Oluwagbemiga Abudiore, Jake Robinson and Lee Robinson were on target for the Dockers, with Joshua Neathey replying for Roffey. Both sides had a man sent off 15 minutes from time.

The win left Newhaven three points off the play-off places with two to play – the Dockers go to Peacehaven, fellow contenders, today (Easter Monday) and host Hassocks on Saturday.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven-Roffey on this page and those linked. Get the local football action in the Sussex Express every Friday.

Related topics:SCFLNewhaven
