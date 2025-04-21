Match in pictures: Newhaven keep up SCFL play-off push by beating Roffey

Oluwagbemiga Abudiore, Jake Robinson and Lee Robinson were on target for the Dockers, with Joshua Neathey replying for Roffey. Both sides had a man sent off 15 minutes from time.
The win left Newhaven three points off the play-off places with two to play – the Dockers go to Peacehaven, fellow contenders, today (Easter Monday) and host Hassocks on Saturday.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull from Newhaven-Roffey on this page and those linked. Get the local football action in the Sussex Express every Friday.
