Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Bexhill for first win on new pitch

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:05 BST
Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Bexhill United 2-0 at the Window Workshop Sports Park – their first victory there since returning to the newly revamped ground.

Callum Edwards and Charlie Morely scored to defeat the Pirates and give The Tye their first win on their new 3G pitch, keeping them eighth in the SCFL premier division table. Bexhill are one place and four points below them.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.

