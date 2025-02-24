Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Bexhill for first win on new pitch

Callum Edwards and Charlie Morely scored to defeat the Pirates and give The Tye their first win on their new 3G pitch, keeping them eighth in the SCFL premier division table. Bexhill are one place and four points below them.
See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.
