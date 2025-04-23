Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven, SCFL premierPeacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven, SCFL premier
Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Newhaven in SCFL play-off race

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
It was the game that knocked Newhaven out of the race for an SCFL premier play-off berth – and kept Peacehaven and Teslcombe in it.

The Tye won the ‘Haven derby’ 2-0 on Easter Monday courtesy of goals by Lewis Beebee and Finley Agnihotri, keeping them two points off fifth place with one game to go.

But Newhaven’s late charge towards the end-of-season knockouts is over as a result of the defeat.

See pictures from Monday’s derby – by Paul Trunfull – on this page and the ones linked and get local football action in the Sussex Express, out on Friday.

