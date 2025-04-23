Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Newhaven in SCFL play-off race

The Tye won the ‘Haven derby’ 2-0 on Easter Monday courtesy of goals by Lewis Beebee and Finley Agnihotri, keeping them two points off fifth place with one game to go.
But Newhaven’s late charge towards the end-of-season knockouts is over as a result of the defeat.
See pictures from Monday’s derby – by Paul Trunfull – on this page and the ones linked and get local football action in the Sussex Express, out on Friday.
1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven pictures by Paul Trunfull (36).jpg
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven pictures by Paul Trunfull (35).jpg
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven pictures by Paul Trunfull (8).jpg
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven pictures by Paul Trunfull (11).jpg
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Newhaven, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.