Match in pictures: Peacehaven and Telscombe hit back to claim point against Steyning Town

The first goal was maybe given a helping hand by the wind, or lack of it – as a cross-field ball landed at the feet of Steyning’s Dion Jarvis, and seeing the keeper off his line he put a looping shot over him just as the wind died and the ball ended in the back of the net – 1-0 to Steyning shortly before half-time.

The second half saw Peacehaven come out strong with Steyning defending deep but also having a few chances of their own. The game changed in the 85th minute when Steyning’s Conrad Honone was sent off.

This was followed by two more yellow cards in the 87th minute, for Peacehaven's Reece Saks and Steyning goalscorer Jarvis. The referee also howed a card to one of the Steynings management staff.

Steyning were holding out but two minutes into injury time, Peacehven’s Alexandros Angelis lined up a shot from outside the box and found the net to earn a draw. The result leave The Tye 11th in the table, Steyning ninth.

