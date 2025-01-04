Match in pictures: Rocks pull off victory with superb comeback at Dulwich Hamlet

Luke Wanadio gave Hamlet the perfect start in the first minute and it looked like it could be a long afternoon for Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell's team – but they dug in and levelled through new recruit Lewis Beale on 26 minutes – that after defender Amadou Jallow had been sent off for two yellow cards.

A double by Ralfi Hand put Hamlet 3-1 up at the break but second half subsitutions proved inspired for the visitors.

Tommy-Lee Higgs came on in the 61st minute and five minutes later made it 3-2 – then Jasper Mather was introduced on 78, and made it 3-3 on 87. That was good enough, but then Higgs popped up with a winner in the 90th minute.

See pictures from the win by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just scroll down the single page.

The Rocks are still bottom but are now just two points behind Bowers and Pitsea and are within eight points of the safety line.

It’s a big step in the right direction – but more efforts like this are needed if they’re to stay up. Next up they host Hashtag United at Nyewood Lane next Saturday.

1 . Lyn Phillips Dulwich Hamlet v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Lyn Phillips Dulwich Hamlet v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Lyn Phillips Dulwich Hamlet v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff