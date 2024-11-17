Worthing United v CopthorneWorthing United v Copthorne
Worthing United v Copthorne

Match in pictures: Worthing United put six past Copthorne

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Nov 2024, 13:36 GMT
Worthing United are up to fifth in Division 1 of the Southern Combination League after a 6-0 beating of Copthorne at Lyons Way.

Brad Hunt got the first two and the last two – including an injury-time double – while Liam Appleton and Dan Kingston were also on target for the Mavericks.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Worthing United v Copthorne

1. Worthing United v Copthorne pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).jpeg

Worthing United v Copthorne Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United v Copthorne

2. Worthing United v Copthorne pictures by Stephen Goodger (14).jpeg

Worthing United v Copthorne Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United v Copthorne

3. Worthing United v Copthorne pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Worthing United v Copthorne Photo: Stephen Goodger

Worthing United v Copthorne

4. Worthing United v Copthorne pictures by Stephen Goodger (12).jpeg

Worthing United v Copthorne Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Division 1
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice