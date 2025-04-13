Mather strikes early against Dulwich Hamlet to keep Bognor Regis Town’s great escape bid alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor kept their battle to stay in the Isthmian premier division going for another week thanks to Jasper Mather's early goal at Nyewood Lane that secured a 1-0 win over Dulwich Hamlet.

It was the second Saturday in a row the Rocks had needed to win to put off the drop – and they did it again, versus the side they need to overtake in order to stay up.

With three games left, Bognor can still stay up – but the odds are stacked against them.

The belief is certainly there and the workrate was put on show for all to see. On three minutes. Freddie Chester ran on down the right flank before crossing into the box but Tommy-Lee Higgs hit his effort into the ground and at keeper Dylan Berry. But the Rocks got the early goal on four minutes. Lennie Smith got a good strike away which was pushed out by the keeper straight into the path of Mather, who bundled it in. At the other end George Porter headed over from David Bremang’s cross, then Bremang miscued his chance after a good passage of play from Dulwich.

The Rocks in battle with Dulwich - picture by Lyn Phillips

Calvin Davies went into the book for a late challenge before he was tripped by Arj Krasniqi. He got the ball into the area and Michael Chambers guided his header wide on 18 minutes. Ryley Scott got a dangerous ball in across the box for Hamlet but it went out. Preston Woolston’s long range effort flew over the bar.

Higgs went into the book for shoulder-charging the keeper on the edge of the box.

Dulwich’s Anthony Jeffrey turned and shot from 25 yards but Ryan Hall was well placed to save it on 36 minutes. Then Higgs squared to Mather, who only had the keeper to beat – but Berry was quick out to block the chance. A long ball bounced off the corner flag and came back into play and Smith won a free-kick which Davies whipped in, but Chambers headed it out. Jeffrey won an early second half corner for Dulwich off Dion Jarvis but it was booted away by Higgs. Jerome Binnom-Williams went into the book after he pulled back Smith.

Aaron Williams-Bushell also saw yellow for tripping Davies, who fired a free-kick deep into the box which Harvey Rew met with a back-post header that went wide.

Michael Birmingham and Dion Jarvis are happy with the Rocks' win - picture: Trevor Staff

Woolston founc Mather but Mather's fierce effort saw Berry make a good save on 55 minutes. Mather then chased a long ball and forced Berry into a save with his legs. The ball flewinto the air and Higgs tried an overhead kick but Berry saved. Jeffrey went into the book for fouling Davies, whose free-kick was headed out to Higgs – but his shot was well wide.

Luke Wanadio crossed into the Rocks area and Amaru Kaunda got in a low effort on at goal but Hall saved well.

Chad Field headed a ball out of defence and it was played through to Smith, who spotted Mather on the overlap. Mather sped through but blasted over.

Rew was booked on 75 minutes for dissent and Rocks joint boss Michael Birmingham went into the book as he started to get frustrated with the referee.

Smith made good headway into the area but his low effort hit the side netting. For Dulwich, Scott shot from long range but it rolled wide.

Mills powered his header wide from a corner on 89 minutes, then Jeffrey sped into the area but Hall pushed away his shot.

Deep into stoppage time, Doug Tuck received the ball from the left before turning inside and firing it into the side netting in the game’s final chance.

The Rocks head to Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, hoping to continue their great escape bid.