'Mature' - Crawley Town star praised following Argentinian transfer saga

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot has praised ‘mature’ Junior Quitirna after he Argentinian transfer saga.

The 24-year-old looked set for a move to Club Atlético Talleres before Monday’s January Transfer Window deadline.

Transfer market specialist Germán García Grova posted on X the deal was confirmed on Friday but at that point the Reds had not confirmed the deal had gone through.

There was then speculation on social media that the deal had fallen through due to some paperwork issues but the club released a statement on Monday saying: “Despite various online reports, a deal between Crawley Town Football Club and Club Atlético Talleres was never reached. Therefore, further reports which state that the deal fell through due to an issue with the paperwork are also false.”

Junior Quitirna will remain in a Crawley shirt for the rest of the season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

They added: “Both the club and Armando remain committed to helping Crawley survive in League One this season, and we look forward to seeing him back in a Crawley shirt soon.”

And boss Elliot is delighted to have Quitrina’s services for the rest of the season and praised him for the way he acted while this was all going on.

“Junior's flown halfway across the world in the last week or so but he's dealt with it really well. He's been really mature about the situation,” said Elliot.

“It would have been an amazing opportunity for him but for one reason or the other it hasn't happened and I'm not really clear on the details to be brutally honest. But he's come in and he's carried on where he left off in terms of being a fantastic human being and he trained on Tuesday and was a bit leggy for obvious reasons. Now unfortunately the downside for us is that he hasn't trained for two and a half weeks so we need to build him up and make sure we don't put him at risk because emotionally, physically, mentally he's gone through a lot so we need to make sure we protect him, especially with the amount of games coming up and that's the same as everyone in the squad with five games in 14 days. But having Junior in our squad makes us stronger and that's definitely the positive.”

“Hopefully today he'll be a bit fresher again and then tomorrow and then we can look at where he's at fitness-wise for Saturday and Tuesday and going forward. But yeah, I think the main thing is that Junior's here and he's focused and he wants to do the best he can and help the team.

“So I think that's just all credit to Jun's because he's a fantastic talent, he's a fantastic lad and hopefully we can keep continuing his development so that he can help us get to where we want to be and these huge clubs around the world are still looking at him.”