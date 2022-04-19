Maximum points, free pints and ten new contracts - Crawley Town looks in good hands with new owners WAGMI United

Maximum points, three wins from three games, four goals scored and one conceded. Ten new contracts handed out to the current squad, and then to top it all free drinks at halftime of the Walsall game in Redz bar, courtesy of our American friends.

WAGMI Co owner Preston Johnson also held a Q&A session with the media team which cleared quite a lot up. Including that they are paying off the clubs debts which will be music to everyones ears. It’s currently on YouTube and well worth a watch.

What was clear is that these guys are after success and know they have to invest to reach their own target of League One football within two seasons.

One thing I do know about American sports is that they love a winner. Well for the past few games that’s exactly what Crawley Town have been, winners.

With four games left to play the current winning run would appear to of come to late for promotion this season.

But I can certainly see a promotion push next season. It’s exciting times at The Peoples Pension Stadium right now. This summer the people of this town and the local surrounding areas need to buy into this new up turn in fortunes and get behind the Red Devils as they aim to return to the tier above for the first time in seven years.

Manager John Yems has already proved he’s good enough to squeeze the best out of if his limited resources.

Reds fans at the Walsall game on Easter Monday. Picture by Cory Pickford

With a few more summer additions to an already exciting squad, the future of the club certainly looks in good hands.