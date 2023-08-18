Meet Brighton and Hove Albion’s latest striker signing … an 11-year-old from up the road in East Sussex
Little Common FC under-11 player Dexter Bachellier has signed a contract with Brighton & Hove Albion.
He was scouted while playing for Common before successfully completing a trial and receiving his contract.
Dexter, who plays as a striker, has played for Common since his was five years old under the watchful eye of manager/coach Terry Matthews, scoring a hatful of goals and helping his team to success in local tournaments and competitions.
Club chairman Daniel Eldridge commented: “We are all extremely proud of Dexter.
"Not only is he a fantastic footballer but he is a lovely lad with a great attitude and we wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his football career.”