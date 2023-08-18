BREAKING
Meet Brighton and Hove Albion’s latest striker signing … an 11-year-old from up the road in East Sussex

Little Common FC under-11 player Dexter Bachellier has signed a contract with Brighton & Hove Albion.
By Steve Bone
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

He was scouted while playing for Common before successfully completing a trial and receiving his contract.

Dexter, who plays as a striker, has played for Common since his was five years old under the watchful eye of manager/coach Terry Matthews, scoring a hatful of goals and helping his team to success in local tournaments and competitions.

Club chairman Daniel Eldridge commented: “We are all extremely proud of Dexter.

"Not only is he a fantastic footballer but he is a lovely lad with a great attitude and we wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his football career.”

