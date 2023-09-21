BREAKING
Meet the Sussex football team having more weekends off than on the pitch

Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand is trying to turn his team’s stop-start opening to the season into a positive.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
By the end of September the Marigolds will have played competitive fixtures on only four of the opening nine weekends – with cup exits and other commitments for planned opponents leaving them kicking their heels on the other five.

It will be Saturday, October 7, before Town play their fourth Isthmian south east division game and that has made it hard to get any sort of momentum going.

Hand said: ”I’ve genuinely never known anything like it! It’s frustrating but it’s no one’s fault so it’s a case of trying to use it as an advantage.

Remember when Littlehampton Town played a game? George Gaskin is pictured after scoring the winner at home to Beckenham - one of only three league games thay have played so far | Picture: Martin DenyerRemember when Littlehampton Town played a game? George Gaskin is pictured after scoring the winner at home to Beckenham - one of only three league games thay have played so far | Picture: Martin Denyer
"If I’m honest I’ve been really disappointed with the start to the season. Four points from three league games isn’t an awful return but we’ve been beaten heavily three times and this break gives us a chance to reset.

"Without being too dramatic a lot of what we’re doing needs to be ripped up and started again and the break gives us that rare opportunity to do so – so it’s something I’m actually welcoming.”

Hand is determined to lead Golds to a better finish than last season, when they were 12th. And he hopes to strengthen his squad to aid that aim.

"We’re looking to bring a couple more in but what’s really killed us is our injuries – we lost Fintan Walsh, Tom Butler and Josh Short after one game, that’s three starters lost instantly.

"Hopefully the time off means they come back fresh. We still need to add but that’s easier said than done.”

