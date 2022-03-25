Meet the Sussex goalkeeper who's played 500 games for one club

The current first team goalkeeper debuted in 2002 at the age of 16 and quickly became a stalwart within the club.

His range of footballing success is unprecedented in the Mid Sussex Football League.

He has won the MSFL Premiership on four occasions, been three times winner of the Montgomery Challenge Cup, twice winner of the MSFL Senior Charity Challenge Cup, three times winner of the Allan Washer League Challenge Trophy, and winner of the Mowatt, Somerville and Stratford Challenge Cups.

Lindfield FC's presentation to Shaun Chapman

Chapman also won promotion with the reserves from Div2 South in season 2018-19. He’s even scored... from a goal kick during a game at Polegate in 2015.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for Chapman.

He took the reins as player/manager for the reserves in season 19-20, the year Covid brought matches to a halt.

He’s now returned to playing full time and regained his position as first XI goalkeeper.

Over the years Chapman has lent his goalkeeping talents to every side within Lindfield FC and encouraged younger keepers in the joys of playing for the Swans.

Club chairman Martin Theobald said: “Back in 2013, when I managed our reserves, Shaun helped us win the Mowatt Cup final in a penalty shoot out, saving two of the four penalties he faced.

“He told me before the game that day that he’d dreamt we’d win on penalties. Little did we know how much of an impact he had.”

Part of the culture of LFC is also the social side and you’ll always find Chapman at reminiscing about the many stories he has about the highs and lows of being a keeper. Theobald said: “He wasn’t called ‘flappers’ for nothing but we wouldn’t have him any other way.”

So what’s next for Shaun when he chooses to end his playing career?

It will be to take his goalkeeping coaching badges and to pass down the knowledge and experiences he’s had during his time playing on Lindfield common.