Dominic Di Paola is toasting ten very successful years at Horsham FC – but he’s not able to savour it just yet.

The Hornets moved to within a point of guaranteeing an Isthmian Premier play-off place - and two off the division’s summit – with a 1-0 home win over Canvey Island on Saturday, sealed by Reece Myles-Meekums’ wonderful 42nd minute goal.

Horsham have enjoyed countless memorable moments under Di Paola’s stewardship - starting with the 2015-16 SCFL Premier title win, and most recently appearing in the FA Cup first round for the third time in four years in November.

But the Hornets boss isn’t ready to rest on his laurels as the club look to secure promotion to step two for the first time.

Di Paola said: “Progression on the pitch has helped a lot of what’s happened off the pitch, in terms of things like the FA Cup money, climbing two divisions in that time, and competing for almost three years now [in the Isthmian Premier]. That helps the fanbase and the interest grow.

“Our management teams over the last eight years have been a huge factor in building a club, and that’s something to be really proud of.

“Adam Westwood, Jimmy Punter, Sami [El-Abd] now, Jon Meeney for a year, we’ve had some great times over that period. We’ve played a huge part in building the club and taking them to where they are now.

“But it wouldn’t have been the case if we hadn’t had the unrivalled success and moments that made people take notice, and fall in love with the club.

Dominic Di Paola is toasting ten very successful years at Horsham FC – but he’s not able to savour it just yet. Picture by John Lines

“One day when I’m done, I’ll sit down and reflect on an amazing 10 years - but we’ve got Carshalton on Saturday to plan for!”

Di Paola has enjoyed a trophy-laden and history-making decade at the Hornets.

The SCFL Premier title win was Horsham’s first in 20 years. The Hornets got back to the Isthmian Premier via the play-offs in 2018-19, before recording the club’s best-ever league finish in 2023-24.

Reece Myles-Meekums celebrates netting against Canvey Island. Picture by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

Di Paola also led the Hornets to a best-ever FA Trophy run, and a record-equalling FA Cup second round appearance, during the 2023-24 campaign.

But which moment stood out most to the long-serving Horsham boss?

“It’s difficult, really, as there’s been loads. There’s the obvious ones - the play-off win, the League Cup win, the Senior Cup win - and we’ve had some great moments in the cups, like the Barnsley away game, which no one will ever forget.

“I think when we play Carshalton, that’ll be my 500th game [in charge of Horsham].

Reece Myles-Meekums (centre) is mobbed after firing how Horsham's winner against Canvey Island. Picture by Natalie Mayhew/ButterflyFootball

“There’s been individual games that have been amazing, and there’s been club memories, if you like, such as the title wins.

“Considering we’ve lost two of those 10 years to Covid, we’ve packed a lot in almost eight seasons. It’s staggering.

“[If I had to pick my favourite memory], maybe the Barnsley one, and maybe for the sheer excitement of it, probably the play-off win because we scored in extra-time.”

The Hornets travel to ninth-placed Carshalton this Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sussex County FA have confirmed the date for this season’s Sussex Senior Cup final.

Title-holders Horsham will meet Isthmian South East outfit Littlehampton Town at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Amex Stadium on Thursday, May 8, kick-off at 7.30pm.

Full ticket information and how to purchase will be announced in due course.