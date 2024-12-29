Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 29th Dec 2024, 08:16 GMT
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 09:20 GMT
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, January 4, 2025

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Crowhurst v Rustington [ Quarter Final ]

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Forest Row II v Ferring [ Round 3 ]

Cuckfield Town v Angmering Saturday First [ Round 3 ]

Goring by Sea Cricket v Southwick [ Round 4 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

Holland Sports II v Dorkinians III [ Round 2 ] KO. 1:30 PM

Senior Charity Cup

Balcombe v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]

Junior Charity Cup

A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Reigate Priory II v Barcombe [ Quarter Final ]

Eastbourne Rangers v Wivelsfield Green [ Quarter Final ] KO. 3:00 PM

Somerville Challenge Cup

Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Nutley v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 3 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Rotherfield II v Caterham [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint II v Hartfield [ Round 3 ]

Ansty FC II v Newick [ Round 3 ]

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Quarter Final ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Ashurst Wood II v AFC Varndeanians III [ Quarter Final ]

Maresfield Village v Gatwick Warriors II [ Semi Final ]

Premier Division

Battle Town v Godstone

Crawley Devils v Ringmer AFC

Oxted & District v Cuckfield Rangers

Tunbridge Wells II v Ridgewood

Westfield v Rotherfield

Championship

Copthorne II v Polegate Town

Lindfield II v Oakwood

Ringmer AFC II v AFC Varndeanians II KO. 1:00 PM

Sovereign Saints v Crawley A.F.C

Division One

Nutfield v Warlingham

Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II

Division Two North

Charlwood Village (Sat) v Ashurst Wood

Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC

Old Oxted Town v Ifield

Reigate Priory 'A' v Crawley United

Division Two South

BN Dons v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Horsted Keynes v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic KO. 3:30 PM

Seaford Town II v Ridgewood II

Division Three North

Dormansland Rockets v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Smallfield v Copthorne 'A'

Wakehams Green v Ifield

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic

Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United

Polegate Town II v The View

Division Four North

Gatwick Warriors v Athletico Redhill

Ifield III v Warlingham II

Oxted & District 'A' v West Hoathly

Division Four South

Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks

Plumpton Athletic v Scaynes Hill

Division Five North

FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Royal Earlswood II v Southgate United

Warlingham III v Crawley United II

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Ringmer AFC IV

Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II

Scaynes Hill II v Horsted Keynes II

Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers

