Mid Sussex Football League latest
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
Crowhurst v Rustington [ Quarter Final ]
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Forest Row II v Ferring [ Round 3 ]
Cuckfield Town v Angmering Saturday First [ Round 3 ]
Goring by Sea Cricket v Southwick [ Round 4 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
Holland Sports II v Dorkinians III [ Round 2 ] KO. 1:30 PM
Senior Charity Cup
Balcombe v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]
Junior Charity Cup
A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Reigate Priory II v Barcombe [ Quarter Final ]
Eastbourne Rangers v Wivelsfield Green [ Quarter Final ] KO. 3:00 PM
Somerville Challenge Cup
Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Nutley v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 3 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Rotherfield II v Caterham [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint II v Hartfield [ Round 3 ]
Ansty FC II v Newick [ Round 3 ]
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Quarter Final ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Ashurst Wood II v AFC Varndeanians III [ Quarter Final ]
Maresfield Village v Gatwick Warriors II [ Semi Final ]
Premier Division
Battle Town v Godstone
Crawley Devils v Ringmer AFC
Oxted & District v Cuckfield Rangers
Tunbridge Wells II v Ridgewood
Westfield v Rotherfield
Championship
Copthorne II v Polegate Town
Lindfield II v Oakwood
Ringmer AFC II v AFC Varndeanians II KO. 1:00 PM
Sovereign Saints v Crawley A.F.C
Division One
Nutfield v Warlingham
Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II
Division Two North
Charlwood Village (Sat) v Ashurst Wood
Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC
Old Oxted Town v Ifield
Reigate Priory 'A' v Crawley United
Division Two South
BN Dons v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Horsted Keynes v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic KO. 3:30 PM
Seaford Town II v Ridgewood II
Division Three North
Dormansland Rockets v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Smallfield v Copthorne 'A'
Wakehams Green v Ifield
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic
Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United
Polegate Town II v The View
Division Four North
Gatwick Warriors v Athletico Redhill
Ifield III v Warlingham II
Oxted & District 'A' v West Hoathly
Division Four South
Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks
Plumpton Athletic v Scaynes Hill
Division Five North
FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Royal Earlswood II v Southgate United
Warlingham III v Crawley United II
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Ringmer AFC IV
Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II
Scaynes Hill II v Horsted Keynes II
Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers