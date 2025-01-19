Mid Sussex Football League latest
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results
Saturday, January 18
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
2 5 Holland Sports v Oxted & District [ Round 3 ]
Sussex County FA - Junior Cup
1 3 Ferring v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ]
1 0 Angmering Saturday First v Cuckfield Town [ Round 3 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
3 0 Dorkinians III v Holland Sports II [ Round 2 ]
5 4 Rudgwick Reserves v Oxted & District II [ Round 3 ]
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
5 4 John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ]
Senior Charity Cup
1 2 Oakwood II v Copthorne II [ Quarter Final ]
Junior Charity Cup
2 4 Lancing United v Ifield Albion [ Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
0 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Crawley A.F.C. [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
5 0 Ashurst Wood v Ifield [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
1 0 Dormansland Rockets v A.S Crawley XI [ Quarter Final ]
Malins Challenge Cup
1 0 Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 2
Parsons Challenge Cup
5 1 Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic [ Quarter Final ]
3 3 West Hoathly v FC Railway II [ Quarter Final ]
West Hoathly won 4 – 3 on penalties
Premier Division
2 0 Balcombe v Rotherfield
4 4 Battle Town v Tunbridge Wells II
4 2 Crowhurst v Crawley Devils
5 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Godstone
2 1 Westfield v Ridgewood
Championship
1 3 Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II
2 2 Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II
3 3 Ringmer AFC II v Polegate Town
Division One
2 0 Barcombe v Nutfield
1 3 Newhaven II v Wivelsfield Green
0 2 Warlingham v Welcroft Park Rangers
Division Two North
5 1 Ansty FC v Jarvis Brook II
1 0 Old Oxted Town v Crawley United
1 8 Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II
Division Two South
0 4 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic
1 5 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v BN Dons
3 1 Preston Manor Royals v Buxted
3 0 Ringmer AFC III v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Three North
4 3 Caterham v Ifield II
1 11 Smallfield v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
4 3 Polegate Town II v AFC Hurst
1 6 Portslade Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic
1 1 Rotherfield II v Nutley
0 3 Southwick v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Division Four North
2 8 Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
1 0 Cuckfield Town II v Hurstpierpoint II
4 2 Ditchling v Lindfield III
1 3 Maresfield Village v Scaynes Hill
5 1 Newick v Ansty FC II
Division Five North
4 0 Gatwick Warriors II v Ashurst Wood II
4 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood II
0 1 Southgate United v Horley AFC
Division Five South
2 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Horsted Keynes II
11 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Maresfield Village II
3 1 Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III
1 1 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Barcombe II
0 4 Willingdon Athletic II v Hartfield
FIXTURES
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, January 25
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
Westfield II v Ridgewood [ Quarter Final ]
Hailsham Town v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
Ashtead v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 3 ]
Fetcham Eagles v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 3
Stratford Challenge Cup
BN Dons v Ansty FC [ Round 3 ]
Southwick v Buxted [ Round 3 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint II v Hartfield [ Round 3 ]
Cuckfield Town II v Warlingham II [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst
Godstone v Tunbridge Wells II
Holland Sports v Battle
Rotherfield v Crawley
Championship
AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II, KO. 2pm
Copthorne II v Ringmer AFC II
Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint
Lindfield II v Eastbourne
Reigate Priory II v Sovereign Saints
Division One
Barcombe v Cuckfield Town
Cuckfield Rangers II v Warlingham
Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Wivelsfield Green v Nutfield
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Crawley United
Balcombe II v Ifield
Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
Reigate Priory 'A' v Forest Row II
Division Two South
Cuckfield Rangers Developement v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Preston Manor Royals v Horsted Keynes, KO. 3pm
Ringmer AFC III v Seaford Town II, KO. 1pm
Willingdon Athletic v Ridgewood II
Division Three North
A.S Crawley XI v Dormansland Rockets
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'
Ifield II v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
Polegate Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Portslade Athletic v Rotherfield II
The View v Lancing United, KO.4:30pm.
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'
West Hoathly v Ifield III
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Maresfield Village
Ditchling v Plumpton Athletic
Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes
Newick v Lindfield III
Division Five North
FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II
Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Horley AFC v Crawley United II
Royal Earlswood II v Ifield Albion II
Division Five South
Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II
Maresfield Village II v Willingdon Athletic II
Ringmer AFC IV v Marle Place Wanderers, KO.3:30pm
Scaynes Hill II v AFC Varndeanians III
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hurstpierpoint