Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 19th Jan 2025, 09:20 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 08:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results

Saturday, January 18

Tell us your team news.Tell us your team news.
Tell us your team news.

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

2 5 Holland Sports v Oxted & District [ Round 3 ]

Sussex County FA - Junior Cup

1 3 Ferring v Forest Row II [ Round 3 ]

1 0 Angmering Saturday First v Cuckfield Town [ Round 3 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

3 0 Dorkinians III v Holland Sports II [ Round 2 ]

5 4 Rudgwick Reserves v Oxted & District II [ Round 3 ]

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

5 4 John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ]

Senior Charity Cup

1 2 Oakwood II v Copthorne II [ Quarter Final ]

Junior Charity Cup

2 4 Lancing United v Ifield Albion [ Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

0 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Crawley A.F.C. [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

5 0 Ashurst Wood v Ifield [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

1 0 Dormansland Rockets v A.S Crawley XI [ Quarter Final ]

Malins Challenge Cup

1 0 Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A' [ Round 2

Parsons Challenge Cup

5 1 Keymer & Hassocks v Plumpton Athletic [ Quarter Final ]

3 3 West Hoathly v FC Railway II [ Quarter Final ]

West Hoathly won 4 – 3 on penalties

Premier Division

2 0 Balcombe v Rotherfield

4 4 Battle Town v Tunbridge Wells II

4 2 Crowhurst v Crawley Devils

5 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Godstone

2 1 Westfield v Ridgewood

Championship

1 3 Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II

2 2 Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II

3 3 Ringmer AFC II v Polegate Town

Division One

2 0 Barcombe v Nutfield

1 3 Newhaven II v Wivelsfield Green

0 2 Warlingham v Welcroft Park Rangers

Division Two North

5 1 Ansty FC v Jarvis Brook II

1 0 Old Oxted Town v Crawley United

1 8 Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II

Division Two South

0 4 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic

1 5 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v BN Dons

3 1 Preston Manor Royals v Buxted

3 0 Ringmer AFC III v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Three North

4 3 Caterham v Ifield II

1 11 Smallfield v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

4 3 Polegate Town II v AFC Hurst

1 6 Portslade Athletic v Eastbourne Athletic

1 1 Rotherfield II v Nutley

0 3 Southwick v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Division Four North

2 8 Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

1 0 Cuckfield Town II v Hurstpierpoint II

4 2 Ditchling v Lindfield III

1 3 Maresfield Village v Scaynes Hill

5 1 Newick v Ansty FC II

Division Five North

4 0 Gatwick Warriors II v Ashurst Wood II

4 1 Reigate Priory 'C' v Royal Earlswood II

0 1 Southgate United v Horley AFC

Division Five South

2 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Horsted Keynes II

11 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Maresfield Village II

3 1 Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III

1 1 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Barcombe II

0 4 Willingdon Athletic II v Hartfield

FIXTURES

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, January 25

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Westfield II v Ridgewood [ Quarter Final ]

Hailsham Town v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

Ashtead v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 3 ]

Fetcham Eagles v Gatwick Warriors [ Round 3

Stratford Challenge Cup

BN Dons v Ansty FC [ Round 3 ]

Southwick v Buxted [ Round 3 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint II v Hartfield [ Round 3 ]

Cuckfield Town II v Warlingham II [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst

Godstone v Tunbridge Wells II

Holland Sports v Battle

Rotherfield v Crawley

Championship

AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II, KO. 2pm

Copthorne II v Ringmer AFC II

Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint

Lindfield II v Eastbourne

Reigate Priory II v Sovereign Saints

Division One

Barcombe v Cuckfield Town

Cuckfield Rangers II v Warlingham

Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Wivelsfield Green v Nutfield

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Crawley United

Balcombe II v Ifield

Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

Reigate Priory 'A' v Forest Row II

Division Two South

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cuckfield Rangers Developement v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Preston Manor Royals v Horsted Keynes, KO. 3pm

Ringmer AFC III v Seaford Town II, KO. 1pm

Willingdon Athletic v Ridgewood II

Division Three North

A.S Crawley XI v Dormansland Rockets

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'

Ifield II v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

Polegate Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Portslade Athletic v Rotherfield II

The View v Lancing United, KO.4:30pm.

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'

West Hoathly v Ifield III

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Maresfield Village

Ditchling v Plumpton Athletic

Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes

Newick v Lindfield III

Division Five North

FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II

Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Horley AFC v Crawley United II

Royal Earlswood II v Ifield Albion II

Division Five South

Horsted Keynes II v Barcombe II

Maresfield Village II v Willingdon Athletic II

Ringmer AFC IV v Marle Place Wanderers, KO.3:30pm

Scaynes Hill II v AFC Varndeanians III

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hurstpierpoint

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice