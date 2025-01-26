Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 26th Jan 2025, 08:20 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 08:48 BST
Results & fixtures

Results.

Saturday, January 25

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Tell us your team news.

1 0 Westfield II v Ridgewood [ Quarter Final ]

3 2 Hailsham Town v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

3 2 Ashtead v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 3 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

2 3 BN Dons v Ansty FC [ Round 3 ]

0 5 Southwick v Buxted [ Round 3 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

1 3 Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint II [ Round 3 ]

3 3 Cuckfield Town II v Warlingham II [ Round 3 ]

Warlingham II won 4 -2 on penalties

Premier Division

1 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst

1 2 Godstone v Tunbridge Wells II

3 1 Rotherfield v Crawley Devils

Championship

3 4 AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II

3 2 Copthorne II v Ringmer AFC II

1 2 Reigate Priory II v Sovereign Saints

Division One

2 4 Barcombe v Cuckfield Town

Division Two North

7 2 Balcombe II v Ifield

1 2 Reigate Priory 'A' v Forest Row II

Division Two South

8 3 Preston Manor Royals v Horsted Keynes

2 4 Ringmer AFC III v Seaford Town II

Division Three North

1 3 A.S Crawley XI v Dormansland Rockets

3 0 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'

Division Three South

1 1 Polegate Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC II

1 6 Portslade Athletic v Rotherfield II

3 1 The View v Lancing United

Division Four North

3 1 Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'

Division Four South

1 2 Ansty FC II v Maresfield Village

1 3 Ditchling v Plumpton Athletic

3 0 Newick v Lindfield III

Division Five North

4 1 FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II

3 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'

2 4 Horley AFC v Crawley United II

0 4 Royal Earlswood II v Ifield Albion II

Division Five South

3 4 Maresfield Village II v Willingdon Athletic II

1 3 Ringmer AFC IV v Marle Place Wanderers

FIXTURES

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, February 1

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Forest Row II v The View [ Round 4 ]

Welcroft Park Rangers v Selsey Reserves [ Quarter Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Ringmer AFC v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]

Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers [ Quarter Final ]

Oxted & District v Lindfield II [ Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Reigate Priory II v Barcombe [ Quarter Final ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

BN Dons v Warlingham [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Crawley United v Caterham [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

Crawley Devils v Holland Sports

Crowhurst v Balcombe

Ridgewood v Godstone

Tunbridge Wells II v Westfield

Championship

Copthorne II v Oakwood II

Crawley A.F.C. v Ringmer AFC II

Hurstpierpoint v Polegate Town

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers II v Oxted & District II

Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green

Newhaven II v Nutfield fixture

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Ifield Albion

Ashurst Wood v Old Oxted Town

Ifield v Reigate Priory 'A'

Jarvis Brook II v Balcombe II

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ringmer AFC III

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Buxted

Seaford Town II v Horsted Keynes

Willingdon Athletic v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Division Three North

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield II

Dormansland Rockets v Wakehams Green

Holland Sports II v A.S Crawley XI

Smallfield v Copthorne 'A'

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Nutley

Montpelier Villa AFC II v Eastbourne Athletic KO. 3:00 PM

Polegate Town II v Rotherfield II

Southwick v Portslade Athletic

Division Four North

Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B'

Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill

West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

Lindfield III v Cuckfield Town II

Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II

Newick v Keymer & Hassocks

Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II

Scaynes Hill v Ditchling

Division Five North

Crawley United II v FC Railway

Gatwick Warriors II v Royal Earlswood II

Ifield Albion II v Southgate United fixture

Reigate Priory 'C' v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II

Horsted Keynes II v Willingdon Athletic II

Hurstpierpoint III v Hartfield

Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II (Kick-ff 3.30pm)

