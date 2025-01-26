Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results.
Saturday, January 25
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
1 0 Westfield II v Ridgewood [ Quarter Final ]
3 2 Hailsham Town v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
3 2 Ashtead v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 3 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
2 3 BN Dons v Ansty FC [ Round 3 ]
0 5 Southwick v Buxted [ Round 3 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
1 3 Hartfield v Hurstpierpoint II [ Round 3 ]
3 3 Cuckfield Town II v Warlingham II [ Round 3 ]
Warlingham II won 4 -2 on penalties
Premier Division
1 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Crowhurst
1 2 Godstone v Tunbridge Wells II
3 1 Rotherfield v Crawley Devils
Championship
3 4 AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II
3 2 Copthorne II v Ringmer AFC II
1 2 Reigate Priory II v Sovereign Saints
Division One
2 4 Barcombe v Cuckfield Town
Division Two North
7 2 Balcombe II v Ifield
1 2 Reigate Priory 'A' v Forest Row II
Division Two South
8 3 Preston Manor Royals v Horsted Keynes
2 4 Ringmer AFC III v Seaford Town II
Division Three North
1 3 A.S Crawley XI v Dormansland Rockets
3 0 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'
Division Three South
1 1 Polegate Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC II
1 6 Portslade Athletic v Rotherfield II
3 1 The View v Lancing United
Division Four North
3 1 Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'
Division Four South
1 2 Ansty FC II v Maresfield Village
1 3 Ditchling v Plumpton Athletic
3 0 Newick v Lindfield III
Division Five North
4 1 FC Railway II v Ashurst Wood II
3 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'
2 4 Horley AFC v Crawley United II
0 4 Royal Earlswood II v Ifield Albion II
Division Five South
3 4 Maresfield Village II v Willingdon Athletic II
1 3 Ringmer AFC IV v Marle Place Wanderers
FIXTURES
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, February 1
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Forest Row II v The View [ Round 4 ]
Welcroft Park Rangers v Selsey Reserves [ Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Ringmer AFC v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]
Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers [ Quarter Final ]
Oxted & District v Lindfield II [ Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Reigate Priory II v Barcombe [ Quarter Final ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
BN Dons v Warlingham [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Crawley United v Caterham [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
Crawley Devils v Holland Sports
Crowhurst v Balcombe
Ridgewood v Godstone
Tunbridge Wells II v Westfield
Championship
Copthorne II v Oakwood II
Crawley A.F.C. v Ringmer AFC II
Hurstpierpoint v Polegate Town
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers II v Oxted & District II
Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green
Newhaven II v Nutfield fixture
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Ifield Albion
Ashurst Wood v Old Oxted Town
Ifield v Reigate Priory 'A'
Jarvis Brook II v Balcombe II
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ringmer AFC III
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Buxted
Seaford Town II v Horsted Keynes
Willingdon Athletic v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Division Three North
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield II
Dormansland Rockets v Wakehams Green
Holland Sports II v A.S Crawley XI
Smallfield v Copthorne 'A'
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Nutley
Montpelier Villa AFC II v Eastbourne Athletic KO. 3:00 PM
Polegate Town II v Rotherfield II
Southwick v Portslade Athletic
Division Four North
Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B'
Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill
West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
Lindfield III v Cuckfield Town II
Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II
Newick v Keymer & Hassocks
Plumpton Athletic v Ansty FC II
Scaynes Hill v Ditchling
Division Five North
Crawley United II v FC Railway
Gatwick Warriors II v Royal Earlswood II
Ifield Albion II v Southgate United fixture
Reigate Priory 'C' v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II
Horsted Keynes II v Willingdon Athletic II
Hurstpierpoint III v Hartfield
Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II (Kick-ff 3.30pm)