Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 08:40 BST

Results & Fixtures

Results

Saturday, February 22

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

Tell us your team news.

1 0 Addlestone Seniors v Oxted & District [ Quarter Final ]

Junior Charity Cup

3 5 Ansty FC v Ashurst Wood [ Semi Final ]

3 2 A.S Crawley XI v Ifield Albion [ Semi Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

1 0 Ringmer AFC v Balcombe [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

2 1 Forest Row II v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

2 1 Crawley Devils v Battle Town

Division One

1 0 Newhaven II v Cuckfield Rangers II

Division Two South

5 3 BN Dons v Preston Manor Royals

0 2 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Division Three South

1 1 Montpelier Villa AFC II v

2 2 Southwick v Portslade Athletic

Division Four North

3 4 Reigate Priory 'B' v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

3 1 Cuckfield Town II v Newick

5 1 Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

2 2 Royal Earlswood II v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

5 3 AFC Varndeanians III v Ringmer AFC IV

3 2 Hartfield v Maresfield Village II

2 0 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Willingdon Athletic II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, March 1

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Forest Row II v Selsey Reserves [Semi Final ]

Victoria Baptist v Newhaven II [Semi Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II [Semi Final]. KO.3PM

Somerville Challenge Cup

Ashurst Wood v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Semi Final ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Wakehams Green v Plumpton Athletic [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint II v Gatwick Warriors [ Quarter Final ]

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Quarter Final ]

FC Railway II v Warlingham II [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

Battle Town v

Crawley Devils v Oxted & District

Godstone v Crowhurst

Holland Sports v Cuckfield Rangers

Westfield v Rotherfield

Championship

Polegate Town v Hurstpierpoint

Ringmer AFC II v Lindfield II KO.1:00 PM

Sovereign Saints v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

Barcombe v Warlingham

Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Town

Welcroft Park Rangers v Wivelsfield Green

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Reigate Priory 'A'

Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

Old Oxted Town v Ifield

Division Two South

BN Dons v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Buxted v Preston Manor Royals

Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II

Ridgewood II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

A.S Crawley XI v Caterham

Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield II

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic

Eastbourne Athletic v Nutley

Rotherfield II v Southwick

The View v Polegate Town II, KO.3PM

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'

Division Four South

Cuckfield Town II v Scaynes Hill

Ditchling v Newick

Lindfield III v Keymer &

Division Five North

Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood II

Horley AFC v Reigate Priory 'C'

Southgate United v Ashurst Wood II

Warlingham III v Gatwick Warriors II

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Barcombe II, KO.2:30PM

Marle Place Wanderers v Scaynes Hill

Ringmer AFC IV v Hartfield, KO.3:30PM

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hurstpierpoint III

