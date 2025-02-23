Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results
Saturday, February 22
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
1 0 Addlestone Seniors v Oxted & District [ Quarter Final ]
Junior Charity Cup
3 5 Ansty FC v Ashurst Wood [ Semi Final ]
3 2 A.S Crawley XI v Ifield Albion [ Semi Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
1 0 Ringmer AFC v Balcombe [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
2 1 Forest Row II v Ridgewood II [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
2 1 Crawley Devils v Battle Town
Division One
1 0 Newhaven II v Cuckfield Rangers II
Division Two South
5 3 BN Dons v Preston Manor Royals
0 2 Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Division Three South
1 1 Montpelier Villa AFC II v
2 2 Southwick v Portslade Athletic
Division Four North
3 4 Reigate Priory 'B' v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
3 1 Cuckfield Town II v Newick
5 1 Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
2 2 Royal Earlswood II v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
5 3 AFC Varndeanians III v Ringmer AFC IV
3 2 Hartfield v Maresfield Village II
2 0 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Willingdon Athletic II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, March 1
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Forest Row II v Selsey Reserves [Semi Final ]
Victoria Baptist v Newhaven II [Semi Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II [Semi Final]. KO.3PM
Somerville Challenge Cup
Ashurst Wood v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Semi Final ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Wakehams Green v Plumpton Athletic [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint II v Gatwick Warriors [ Quarter Final ]
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Quarter Final ]
FC Railway II v Warlingham II [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
Battle Town v
Crawley Devils v Oxted & District
Godstone v Crowhurst
Holland Sports v Cuckfield Rangers
Westfield v Rotherfield
Championship
Polegate Town v Hurstpierpoint
Ringmer AFC II v Lindfield II KO.1:00 PM
Sovereign Saints v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
Barcombe v Warlingham
Oxted & District II v Cuckfield Town
Welcroft Park Rangers v Wivelsfield Green
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Reigate Priory 'A'
Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
Old Oxted Town v Ifield
Division Two South
BN Dons v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Buxted v Preston Manor Royals
Horsted Keynes v Seaford Town II
Ridgewood II v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
A.S Crawley XI v Caterham
Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Ifield II
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic
Eastbourne Athletic v Nutley
Rotherfield II v Southwick
The View v Polegate Town II, KO.3PM
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Oxted & District 'A'
Division Four South
Cuckfield Town II v Scaynes Hill
Ditchling v Newick
Lindfield III v Keymer &
Division Five North
Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood II
Horley AFC v Reigate Priory 'C'
Southgate United v Ashurst Wood II
Warlingham III v Gatwick Warriors II
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Barcombe II, KO.2:30PM
Marle Place Wanderers v Scaynes Hill
Ringmer AFC IV v Hartfield, KO.3:30PM
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hurstpierpoint III