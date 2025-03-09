Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 9th Mar 2025, 07:41 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Results & Fixtures

Saturday, March 8

Most Popular

Senior Charity Cup

3 2 Crowhurst v Newhaven II [ Quarter Final ]

Tell us your team news.placeholder image
Tell us your team news.

Montgomery Challenge Cup

1 1 Oxted & District v Lindfield II [ Quarter Final ]

Oxted & District won 3 - 1 on penalties

Somerville Challenge Cup

2 3 Forest Row II v BN Dons [ Semi Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

0 3 Polegate Town II v Caterham [ Round 3 ]

2 2 Ansty FC v Buxted [ Quarter Final ]

Buxted 4 - 3 on penalties

Malins Challenge Cup

1 3 Dormansland Rockets v Rotherfield II [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

0 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Balcombe

1 4 Godstone v Rotherfield

3 2 Holland Sports v Battle Town

1 2 Ridgewood v Crawley Devils

3 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Ringmer AFC

Championship

0 1 Copthorne II v Polegate Town

6 1 Hurstpierpoint v Sovereign Saints

1 1 Reigate Priory II v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

1 0 Cuckfield Town v Warlingham

1 0 Oxted & District II v Barcombe

Division Two North

0 5 Crawley United v Balcombe II

6 0 Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

1 2 Old Oxted Town v Ashurst Wood

4 0 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield

Division Two South

2 2 Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood II

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

4 0 Preston Manor Royals v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

1 1 Seaford Town II v Willingdon Athletic

Division Three North

3 0 A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

0 3 Ifield II v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

2 2 Southwick v Nutley

Division Four North

3 1 Gatwick Warriors v Athletico Redhill

1 3 Warlingham II v West Hoathly

Division Four South

2 3 Ditchling v Scaynes Hill

2 3 Lindfield III v Cuckfield Town II

2 1 Newick v Maresfield Village

3 4 Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

2 3 Ashurst Wood II v Royal Earlswood II

2 2 FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'C'

2 0 Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors II

1 2 Warlingham III v Crawley United II

Division Five South

8 1 Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II

1 0 Hartfield v Welcroft Park Rangers II

2 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Willingdon Athletic II

6 1 Ringmer AFC IV v Hurstpierpoint III

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, March 15

Malins Challenge Cup

A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green [Semi Final]

Tester Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint II v Gatwick Warriors [Quarter Final]

Premier Division

Crowhurst v Oxted & District

Cuckfield Rangers v Ringmer AFC

Ridgewood v Holland Sports

Westfield v Battle Town

Championship

Copthorne II v Reigate Priory II

Crawley A.F.C. v Ringmer AFC II

Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II

Oakwood II v Hurstpierpoint

Polegate Town v Sovereign Saints

Division One

Cuckfield Town v Cuckfield Rangers II

Newhaven II v

Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers

Wivelsfield Green v Warlingham

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Ansty FC

Balcombe II v Old Oxted Town

Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II

Forest Row II v Ifield

Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Preston Manor Royals

Horsted Keynes v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Ringmer AFC III v Ridgewood II (KO.1PM )

Seaford Town II v BN Dons

Willingdon Athletic v Buxted

Division Three North

Caterham v Copthorne 'A'

Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

Eastbourne Athletic v Southwick fixture

The View v Rotherfield II (KO.3PM)

Division Four North

Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II

West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Cuckfield Town II

Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes Hill

Maresfield Village v Plumpton Athletic

Division Five North

Gatwick Warriors II v Ifield Albion II

Horley AFC v Southgate United

Reigate Priory 'C' v Warlingham III

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Scaynes Hill II

Hurstpierpoint III v Hartfield fixture

Marle Place Wanderers v Horsted Keynes II

Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II (KO.3:30 PM)

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice