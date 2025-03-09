Mid Sussex Football League latest
Saturday, March 8
Senior Charity Cup
3 2 Crowhurst v Newhaven II [ Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
1 1 Oxted & District v Lindfield II [ Quarter Final ]
Oxted & District won 3 - 1 on penalties
Somerville Challenge Cup
2 3 Forest Row II v BN Dons [ Semi Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
0 3 Polegate Town II v Caterham [ Round 3 ]
2 2 Ansty FC v Buxted [ Quarter Final ]
Buxted 4 - 3 on penalties
Malins Challenge Cup
1 3 Dormansland Rockets v Rotherfield II [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
0 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Balcombe
1 4 Godstone v Rotherfield
3 2 Holland Sports v Battle Town
1 2 Ridgewood v Crawley Devils
3 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Ringmer AFC
Championship
0 1 Copthorne II v Polegate Town
6 1 Hurstpierpoint v Sovereign Saints
1 1 Reigate Priory II v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
1 0 Cuckfield Town v Warlingham
1 0 Oxted & District II v Barcombe
Division Two North
0 5 Crawley United v Balcombe II
6 0 Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
1 2 Old Oxted Town v Ashurst Wood
4 0 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield
Division Two South
2 2 Horsted Keynes v Ridgewood II
4 0 Preston Manor Royals v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
1 1 Seaford Town II v Willingdon Athletic
Division Three North
3 0 A.S Crawley XI v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
0 3 Ifield II v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
2 2 Southwick v Nutley
Division Four North
3 1 Gatwick Warriors v Athletico Redhill
1 3 Warlingham II v West Hoathly
Division Four South
2 3 Ditchling v Scaynes Hill
2 3 Lindfield III v Cuckfield Town II
2 1 Newick v Maresfield Village
3 4 Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
2 3 Ashurst Wood II v Royal Earlswood II
2 2 FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'C'
2 0 Horley AFC v Gatwick Warriors II
1 2 Warlingham III v Crawley United II
Division Five South
8 1 Barcombe II v Maresfield Village II
1 0 Hartfield v Welcroft Park Rangers II
2 3 Marle Place Wanderers v Willingdon Athletic II
6 1 Ringmer AFC IV v Hurstpierpoint III
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, March 15
Malins Challenge Cup
A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green [Semi Final]
Tester Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint II v Gatwick Warriors [Quarter Final]
Premier Division
Crowhurst v Oxted & District
Cuckfield Rangers v Ringmer AFC
Ridgewood v Holland Sports
Westfield v Battle Town
Championship
Copthorne II v Reigate Priory II
Crawley A.F.C. v Ringmer AFC II
Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II
Oakwood II v Hurstpierpoint
Polegate Town v Sovereign Saints
Division One
Cuckfield Town v Cuckfield Rangers II
Newhaven II v
Oxted & District II v Welcroft Park Rangers
Wivelsfield Green v Warlingham
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Ansty FC
Balcombe II v Old Oxted Town
Crawley United v Jarvis Brook II
Forest Row II v Ifield
Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Preston Manor Royals
Horsted Keynes v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Ringmer AFC III v Ridgewood II (KO.1PM )
Seaford Town II v BN Dons
Willingdon Athletic v Buxted
Division Three North
Caterham v Copthorne 'A'
Holland Sports II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Smallfield v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
Eastbourne Athletic v Southwick fixture
The View v Rotherfield II (KO.3PM)
Division Four North
Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II
West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Cuckfield Town II
Keymer & Hassocks v Scaynes Hill
Maresfield Village v Plumpton Athletic
Division Five North
Gatwick Warriors II v Ifield Albion II
Horley AFC v Southgate United
Reigate Priory 'C' v Warlingham III
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Scaynes Hill II
Hurstpierpoint III v Hartfield fixture
Marle Place Wanderers v Horsted Keynes II
Ringmer AFC IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II (KO.3:30 PM)