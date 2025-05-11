Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results
Tuesday, May 6
Mowatt Challenge Cup Final
4 1 Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II
Saturday 10th May 2025
Championship
1 7 Oakwood II v Lindfield II
1 0 Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II
2 2 Sovereign Saints v Crawley A.F.C.
Division Two North
2 5 Balcombe II v Forest Row II
Division Two South
2 1 Ridgewood II v Horsted Keynes
1 4 Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals
Division Three North
3 0 Holland Sports II v Caterham
Division Five North
1 1 Warlingham III v FC Railway II
Fixtures
Tuesday, May 12
Senior Charity Cup Final
Balcombe v Crowhurst, Caburn Community Ground. Ringmer. KO.7:30pm
Wednesday, May 14
Montgomery Challenge Cup Final
Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District, The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium. Horsham. KO.7:45pm
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Buxted KO.6:30pm
Saturday, May 17
Division Two South
Buxted v BN Dons KO.2pm
Preston Manor Royals v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO.3pm