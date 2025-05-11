Mid Sussex Football League latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 07:58 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 09:16 BST
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results

Most Popular

Tuesday, May 6

Mowatt Challenge Cup Final

Tell us your team news.placeholder image
Tell us your team news.

4 1 Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II

Saturday 10th May 2025

Championship

1 7 Oakwood II v Lindfield II

1 0 Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II

2 2 Sovereign Saints v Crawley A.F.C.

Division Two North

2 5 Balcombe II v Forest Row II

Division Two South

2 1 Ridgewood II v Horsted Keynes

1 4 Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals

Division Three North

3 0 Holland Sports II v Caterham

Division Five North

1 1 Warlingham III v FC Railway II

Fixtures

Tuesday, May 12

Senior Charity Cup Final

Balcombe v Crowhurst, Caburn Community Ground. Ringmer. KO.7:30pm

Wednesday, May 14

Montgomery Challenge Cup Final

Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District, The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium. Horsham. KO.7:45pm

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Buxted KO.6:30pm

Saturday, May 17

Division Two South

Buxted v BN Dons KO.2pm

Preston Manor Royals v Cuckfield Rangers Development KO.3pm

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice