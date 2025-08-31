Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results for Friday, August 29
Premier Division
1 4 Shoreham II v Lindfield
Saturday, August 30
Premier Division
0 2 Crowhurst v Westfield
1 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Frenches Athletic
4 3 Holland Sports v Rotherfield
2 1 Hollington United v Balcombe
0 4 Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II
Championship
3 1 AFC Varndeanians II v Smallfield
3 1 Copthorne II v Hurstpierpoint
3 3 Cuckfield Town v AFC Uckfield Town II
4 4 Oakwood II v Eastbourne Town II
1 3 Sovereign Saints v Roffey II
Fixtures
All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated.
Friday, September 5
Division One
Ringmer AFC II v Welcroft Park Rangers KO.7:30 PM
Saturday, September 6
Tester Challenge Cup -Round 1
Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic KO.1:30 PM
Premier Division
Frenches Athletic v Reigate Priory II
Hollington United v Holland Sports
Polegate Town v Cuckfield Rangers
Rotherfield v Balcombe
Shoreham II v Punnetts Town
Westfield v Lindfield
Championship
AFC Uckfield Town II v Roffey II
Copthorne II v Oakwood II KO.1:30 PM
Eastbourne Town II v Cuckfield Town
Smallfield v Hurstpierpoint
Sovereign Saints v Wivelsfield Green KO.1:30 PM
Division One
Ashurst Wood v Newhaven II
BN Dons v Forest Row II
Oxted & District v Warlingham
Reigate Priory U23 v Preston Manor Royals
Division Two North
Crawley United v A.S Crawley XI
Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'
Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC
Old Oxted Town v Lindfield II
Wakehams Green v Frenches Athletic II
Division Two South
Buxted v Seaford Town II
Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe
Eastbourne Athletic v Ridgewood
Horsted Keynes v Rotherfield II
Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic KO.1:30 PM
Division Three North
Caterham v Charlwood Village
Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets KO.3:30 PM
Gatwick Warriors v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Holland Sports II v Forest Row U23
Ifield v Athletico Redhill
Division Three South
Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons II
Cuckfield Town II v AFC Hurst KO.1:30 PM
Portslade Athletic v Nutley
Sovereign Saints II v Polegate Town II KO.3:30 PM
Division Four North
East Grinstead Harriers v Ifield Albion II
FC Railway v Ifield II
Horley AFC v West Hoathly
Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II KO.2:15 PM
Southgate United v Smallfield II
Division Four South
AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield
Ansty FC II v Hurstpierpoint II
Ditchling v Southwick
Keymer & Hassocks v The View
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Maresfield Village
Division Five North
Caterham II v Crawley United II
Crawley Phoenix v Ashurst Wood II
Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Royal Earlswood v Godstone United
Warlingham III v Horley AFC II
Division Five South
Cuckfield Town III v Barcombe II KO.3:30 PM
Lindfield III v Willingdon Athletic II
Marle Place Wanderers Development v Scaynes Hill II KO.3:30 PM
Ringmer AFC IV v Poets Corner KO.3:30 PM