Mid Sussex Football League latest

Published 31st Aug 2025, 09:11 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:24 BST
Results & Fixtures

Results for Friday, August 29

Premier Division

1 4 Shoreham II v Lindfield

Saturday, August 30

Premier Division

0 2 Crowhurst v Westfield

1 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Frenches Athletic

4 3 Holland Sports v Rotherfield

2 1 Hollington United v Balcombe

0 4 Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II

Championship

3 1 AFC Varndeanians II v Smallfield

3 1 Copthorne II v Hurstpierpoint

3 3 Cuckfield Town v AFC Uckfield Town II

4 4 Oakwood II v Eastbourne Town II

1 3 Sovereign Saints v Roffey II

Fixtures

All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated.

Friday, September 5

Division One

Ringmer AFC II v Welcroft Park Rangers KO.7:30 PM

Saturday, September 6

Tester Challenge Cup -Round 1

Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic KO.1:30 PM

Premier Division

Frenches Athletic v Reigate Priory II

Hollington United v Holland Sports

Polegate Town v Cuckfield Rangers

Rotherfield v Balcombe

Shoreham II v Punnetts Town

Westfield v Lindfield

Championship

AFC Uckfield Town II v Roffey II

Copthorne II v Oakwood II KO.1:30 PM

Eastbourne Town II v Cuckfield Town

Smallfield v Hurstpierpoint

Sovereign Saints v Wivelsfield Green KO.1:30 PM

Division One

Ashurst Wood v Newhaven II

BN Dons v Forest Row II

Oxted & District v Warlingham

Reigate Priory U23 v Preston Manor Royals

Division Two North

Crawley United v A.S Crawley XI

Ifield Albion v Reigate Priory 'A'

Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC

Old Oxted Town v Lindfield II

Wakehams Green v Frenches Athletic II

Division Two South

Buxted v Seaford Town II

Cuckfield Rangers II v Barcombe

Eastbourne Athletic v Ridgewood

Horsted Keynes v Rotherfield II

Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic KO.1:30 PM

Division Three North

Caterham v Charlwood Village

Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets KO.3:30 PM

Gatwick Warriors v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Holland Sports II v Forest Row U23

Ifield v Athletico Redhill

Division Three South

Cuckfield Rangers Development v BN Dons II

Cuckfield Town II v AFC Hurst KO.1:30 PM

Portslade Athletic v Nutley

Sovereign Saints II v Polegate Town II KO.3:30 PM

Division Four North

East Grinstead Harriers v Ifield Albion II

FC Railway v Ifield II

Horley AFC v West Hoathly

Reigate Priory 'B' v Warlingham II KO.2:15 PM

Southgate United v Smallfield II

Division Four South

AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield

Ansty FC II v Hurstpierpoint II

Ditchling v Southwick

Keymer & Hassocks v The View

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Maresfield Village

Division Five North

Caterham II v Crawley United II

Crawley Phoenix v Ashurst Wood II

Gatwick Warriors II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Royal Earlswood v Godstone United

Warlingham III v Horley AFC II

Division Five South

Cuckfield Town III v Barcombe II KO.3:30 PM

Lindfield III v Willingdon Athletic II

Marle Place Wanderers Development v Scaynes Hill II KO.3:30 PM

Ringmer AFC IV v Poets Corner KO.3:30 PM

