Mid Sussex Football League latest results and fixtures
Fixtures for Friday, August 22
Premier Division
Shoreham II v Balcombe
Middle Road (Shoreham FC) KO. 7:30 PM
Saturday, August 23 (All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated)
Premier Division
Frenches Athletic v Hollington United
Holland Sports v Lindfield
Punnetts Town v Crowhurst
Rotherfield v Polegate Town
Westfield v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
AFC Uckfield Town II v Copthorne II
AFC Varndeanians II v Eastbourne Town II KO.2:30 PM
Sovereign Saints v Smallfield
Wivelsfield Green v Roffey II
Results
Saturday, August 16
Premier Division
4 2 Holland Sports v Cuckfield Rangers
2 3 Hollington United v Crowhurst
1 2 Polegate Town v Lindfield
1 5 Punnetts Town v Balcombe
1 4 Shoreham II v Frenches Athletic
1 0 Westfield v Rotherfield
Championship
1 2 AFC Varndeanians II v Hurstpierpoint
4 2 Copthorne II v Eastbourne Town II
0 3 Roffey II v Smallfield
2 1 Sovereign Saints v Cuckfield Town