Mid Sussex Football League latest results and fixtures

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 17th Aug 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Fixtures & Results

Fixtures for Friday, August 22

Premier Division

Shoreham II v Balcombe

Middle Road (Shoreham FC) KO. 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 23 (All matches kick off at 2pm unless stated)

Premier Division

Frenches Athletic v Hollington United

Holland Sports v Lindfield

Punnetts Town v Crowhurst

Rotherfield v Polegate Town

Westfield v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

AFC Uckfield Town II v Copthorne II

AFC Varndeanians II v Eastbourne Town II KO.2:30 PM

Sovereign Saints v Smallfield

Wivelsfield Green v Roffey II

Results

Saturday, August 16

Premier Division

4 2 Holland Sports v Cuckfield Rangers

2 3 Hollington United v Crowhurst

1 2 Polegate Town v Lindfield

1 5 Punnetts Town v Balcombe

1 4 Shoreham II v Frenches Athletic

1 0 Westfield v Rotherfield

Championship

1 2 AFC Varndeanians II v Hurstpierpoint

4 2 Copthorne II v Eastbourne Town II

0 3 Roffey II v Smallfield

2 1 Sovereign Saints v Cuckfield Town

