Mid Sussex Football League latests
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results.
Saturday, November 2
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
1-1 AFC Walcountians Youth Adult v Oxted & District [ Round 1 ]
Oxted & District won 5-4 on penalties
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
3-1 Forest Row II v Rudgwick [ Round 2 ]
2-2 Buxted v Angmering Saturday First [ Round 2 ]
Angmering Saturday First won 5-4 on penalties
5-1 The View v Worthing Town Reserves [ Round 3 ]
2-5 Rudgwick Development v Southwick [ Round 3 ]
2-3 Stedham United II v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 3 ]
0-4 TD Shipley Reserves v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 3 ]
0-5 Jarvis Brook II v Seaford Town II [ Round 3 ]
2-1 Preston Manor Royals v Portslade Athletic [ Round 3 ]
5-5 Hunston Community Club Reserves v BN Dons [ Round 3 ]
BN Dons won 6-5 on penalties
0-3 Battle Town Development v Newhaven II [ Round 3 ]
1-5 Ringmer AFC III v Boys Club Old Boys [ Round 3 ]
Senior Charity Cup
8-2 Crawley Devils v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 2 ]
0-0 Oakwood II v Hurstpierpoint [ Round 2 ]
Oakwood II won 3 – 2 on penalties
1-1 Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 2 ]
Lindfield II won 4-3 on penalties
Mowatt Challenge Cup
0-3 Nutfield v Crawley A.F.C. [ Round 1 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
5-3 Ifield v Brighton & Sussex Medical School [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
0-1 Caterham v Charlwood Village (Sat) [ Round 1 ]
3-3 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Dormansland Rockets [ Round 2 ]
Dormansland Rockets won 4-3 on penalties
5-2 Balcombe II v Ifield II [ Round 2 ]
4-3 A.S Crawley XI v Ifield Albion [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
3-2 FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 2 ]
2-3 Oxted & District 'A' v West Hoathly [ Round 2 ]
5-1 Newick v Maresfield Village [ Round 2 ]
6-2 AFC Varndeanians III v Welcroft Park Rangers II [ Round 2 ]
1-5 Scaynes Hill v Cuckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
4-2 Warlingham II v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]
7-2 Ringmer AFC IV v Maresfield Village II [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
1-1 Balcombe v Cuckfield Rangers
1-5 Battle Town v Ringmer AFC
3-4 Crowhurst v Westfield
1-3 Ridgewood v Rotherfield
3-1 Tunbridge Wells II v Godstone
Championship
3-3 Copthorne II v Eastbourne Rangers
1-1 Polegate Town v Ringmer AFC II
1-2 Sovereign Saints v Reigate Priory II
Division One
4-8 Club des Iles v Barcombe
2-0 Wivelsfield Green v Oxted & District II
Division Two North
3-2 Ansty FC v Crawley United
2-3 Reigate Priory 'A' v Old Oxted Town
Division Two South
3-4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ridgewood II
5-3 Willingdon Athletic v Horsted Keynes
Division Three North
1-4 Smallfield v Holland Sports II
4-0 Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A'
Division Three South
3-2 Lancing United v Polegate Town II
2-2 Nutley v AFC Hurst
4-0 Rotherfield II v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Division Four North
0-4 Ifield III v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
3 -2 Ditchling v Ansty FC II
1-2 Hurstpierpoint II v Plumpton Athletic
8-2 Keymer & Hassocks v Lindfield III
Division Five North
3-0 Ashurst Wood II v Warlingham III
3-3 Ifield Albion II v Horley AFC
1-3 Reigate Priory 'C' v Crawley United II
3-1 Royal Earlswood II v Crawley Phoenix
Division Five South
5-0 Hartfield v Willingdon Athletic II
0-2 Horsted Keynes II v Scaynes Hill II
4-4 Marle Place Wanderers v Barcombe II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday 9th November 2024
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint v Westfield II [ Round 3 ]
Surrey County FA - Junior Cup
Woodmansterne Hyde v Warlingham [ Round 1 ]
Frenches Athletic II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]
Junior Charity Cup
Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]
Southgate United v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]
Ridgewood II v Seaford Town II [ Round 2 ]
A.S Crawley XI v Ifield [ Round 2 ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Oakwood II v Rotherfield [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Cuckfield Town v Lindfield II [ Round 1 ]
Wivelsfield Green v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 2 ]
Buxted v Portslade Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Lancing United v Polegate Town II [ Round 2
Parsons Challenge Cup
Gatwick Warriors v Warlingham II [ Round 2 ]
Ifield III v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint III v Cuckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]
Newick v Scaynes Hill II [ Round 2 ]
Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]
Reigate Priory 'B' v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 3 ] KO.2:15 PM
Premier Division
Balcombe v Battle Town
Cuckfield Rangers v Tunbridge Wells II
Godstone v Holland Sports
Oxted & District v Crowhurst
Ridgewood v Westfield
Ringmer AFC v Crawley Devils KO.1:00 PM
Championship
Eastbourne Rangers v Polegate Town KO.3:00 PM
Reigate Priory II v Copthorne II
Ringmer AFC II v Crawley A.F.C KO.3:30 PM
Division One
Club des Iles v Newhaven II
Nutfield v Cuckfield Rangers II
Division Two North
Crawley United v Ashurst Wood
Forest Row II v Charlwood Village (Sat)
Old Oxted Town v Ifield
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v BN Dons
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
Copthorne 'A' v Caterham
Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II
Ifield II v Smallfield fixture
Wakehams Green v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Eastbourne Athletic
Montpelier Villa AFC II v Southwick KO.3:00 PM
Rotherfield II v The View
Division Four North
West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Scaynes Hill
Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint II
Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Crawley United II v Gatwick Warriors II
Horley AFC v FC Railway II
Ifield Albion II v Crawley Phoenix
Warlingham III v Royal Earlswood II
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village II
Barcombe II v Willingdon Athletic II
Horsted Keynes II v Ringmer AFC IV
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hartfield