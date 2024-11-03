Mid Sussex Football League latests

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 10:36 BST
Results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday, November 2

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

1-1 AFC Walcountians Youth Adult v Oxted & District [ Round 1 ]

Oxted & District won 5-4 on penalties

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

3-1 Forest Row II v Rudgwick [ Round 2 ]

2-2 Buxted v Angmering Saturday First [ Round 2 ]

Angmering Saturday First won 5-4 on penalties

5-1 The View v Worthing Town Reserves [ Round 3 ]

2-5 Rudgwick Development v Southwick [ Round 3 ]

2-3 Stedham United II v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 3 ]

0-4 TD Shipley Reserves v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Round 3 ]

0-5 Jarvis Brook II v Seaford Town II [ Round 3 ]

2-1 Preston Manor Royals v Portslade Athletic [ Round 3 ]

5-5 Hunston Community Club Reserves v BN Dons [ Round 3 ]

BN Dons won 6-5 on penalties

0-3 Battle Town Development v Newhaven II [ Round 3 ]

1-5 Ringmer AFC III v Boys Club Old Boys [ Round 3 ]

Senior Charity Cup

8-2 Crawley Devils v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 2 ]

0-0 Oakwood II v Hurstpierpoint [ Round 2 ]

Oakwood II won 3 – 2 on penalties

1-1 Lindfield II v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 2 ]

Lindfield II won 4-3 on penalties

Mowatt Challenge Cup

0-3 Nutfield v Crawley A.F.C. [ Round 1 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

5-3 Ifield v Brighton & Sussex Medical School [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

0-1 Caterham v Charlwood Village (Sat) [ Round 1 ]

3-3 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Dormansland Rockets [ Round 2 ]

Dormansland Rockets won 4-3 on penalties

5-2 Balcombe II v Ifield II [ Round 2 ]

4-3 A.S Crawley XI v Ifield Albion [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

3-2 FC Railway II v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 2 ]

2-3 Oxted & District 'A' v West Hoathly [ Round 2 ]

5-1 Newick v Maresfield Village [ Round 2 ]

6-2 AFC Varndeanians III v Welcroft Park Rangers II [ Round 2 ]

1-5 Scaynes Hill v Cuckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

4-2 Warlingham II v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]

7-2 Ringmer AFC IV v Maresfield Village II [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

1-1 Balcombe v Cuckfield Rangers

1-5 Battle Town v Ringmer AFC

3-4 Crowhurst v Westfield

1-3 Ridgewood v Rotherfield

3-1 Tunbridge Wells II v Godstone

Championship

3-3 Copthorne II v Eastbourne Rangers

1-1 Polegate Town v Ringmer AFC II

1-2 Sovereign Saints v Reigate Priory II

Division One

4-8 Club des Iles v Barcombe

2-0 Wivelsfield Green v Oxted & District II

Division Two North

3-2 Ansty FC v Crawley United

2-3 Reigate Priory 'A' v Old Oxted Town

Division Two South

3-4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ridgewood II

5-3 Willingdon Athletic v Horsted Keynes

Division Three North

1-4 Smallfield v Holland Sports II

4-0 Wakehams Green v Copthorne 'A'

Division Three South

3-2 Lancing United v Polegate Town II

2-2 Nutley v AFC Hurst

4-0 Rotherfield II v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Division Four North

0-4 Ifield III v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

3 -2 Ditchling v Ansty FC II

1-2 Hurstpierpoint II v Plumpton Athletic

8-2 Keymer & Hassocks v Lindfield III

Division Five North

3-0 Ashurst Wood II v Warlingham III

3-3 Ifield Albion II v Horley AFC

1-3 Reigate Priory 'C' v Crawley United II

3-1 Royal Earlswood II v Crawley Phoenix

Division Five South

5-0 Hartfield v Willingdon Athletic II

0-2 Horsted Keynes II v Scaynes Hill II

4-4 Marle Place Wanderers v Barcombe II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday 9th November 2024

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint v Westfield II [ Round 3 ]

Surrey County FA - Junior Cup

Woodmansterne Hyde v Warlingham [ Round 1 ]

Frenches Athletic II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]

Junior Charity Cup

Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC [ Round 2 ]

Southgate United v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]

Ridgewood II v Seaford Town II [ Round 2 ]

A.S Crawley XI v Ifield [ Round 2 ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Oakwood II v Rotherfield [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Cuckfield Town v Lindfield II [ Round 1 ]

Wivelsfield Green v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 2 ]

Buxted v Portslade Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Lancing United v Polegate Town II [ Round 2

Parsons Challenge Cup

Gatwick Warriors v Warlingham II [ Round 2 ]

Ifield III v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint III v Cuckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]

Newick v Scaynes Hill II [ Round 2 ]

Maresfield Village v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]

Reigate Priory 'B' v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 3 ] KO.2:15 PM

Premier Division

Balcombe v Battle Town

Cuckfield Rangers v Tunbridge Wells II

Godstone v Holland Sports

Oxted & District v Crowhurst

Ridgewood v Westfield

Ringmer AFC v Crawley Devils KO.1:00 PM

Championship

Eastbourne Rangers v Polegate Town KO.3:00 PM

Reigate Priory II v Copthorne II

Ringmer AFC II v Crawley A.F.C KO.3:30 PM

Division One

Club des Iles v Newhaven II

Nutfield v Cuckfield Rangers II

Division Two North

Crawley United v Ashurst Wood

Forest Row II v Charlwood Village (Sat)

Old Oxted Town v Ifield

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v BN Dons

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

Copthorne 'A' v Caterham

Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II

Ifield II v Smallfield fixture

Wakehams Green v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Eastbourne Athletic

Montpelier Villa AFC II v Southwick KO.3:00 PM

Rotherfield II v The View

Division Four North

West Hoathly v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Scaynes Hill

Lindfield III v Hurstpierpoint II

Plumpton Athletic v Ditchling

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Crawley United II v Gatwick Warriors II

Horley AFC v FC Railway II

Ifield Albion II v Crawley Phoenix

Warlingham III v Royal Earlswood II

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village II

Barcombe II v Willingdon Athletic II

Horsted Keynes II v Ringmer AFC IV

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Hartfield

