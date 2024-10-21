Mid Sussex Football League stats

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 11:12 BST
Sports Results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday 19th October 2024

Senior Charity Cup

2 1 Westfield v Tunbridge Wells II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

1 3 Ringmer AFC II v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 1 ]

3 4 Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

2 5 Old Oxted Town v Forest Row II [ Round 2 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

5 1 Southwick v Peacehaven & Telscombe II [ Round 2 ]

6 0 Holland Sports II v Smallfield [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

5 2 A.S Crawley XI v Royal Earlswood [ Round 2 ]

1 9 Ifield II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

2 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Barcombe II [ Round 2 ]

0 3 AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield [ Round 2 ]

3 1 Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C' [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

1 5 Battle Town v Oxted & District

4 3 Crowhurst v Ridgewood

4 1 Cuckfield Rangers v Holland Sports

2 2 Rotherfield v Ringmer AFC

Championship

4 3 Oakwood II v Crawley A.F.C.

1 4 Reigate Priory II v Lindfield II

Division One

3 2 Cuckfield Town v Welcroft Park Rangers

Division Two North

3 4 Ansty FC v Ashurst Wood

1 3 Charlwood Village (Sat) v Balcombe II

4 0 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield Albion

Division Two South

0 6 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Horsted Keynes

4 1 Preston Manor Royals v Ridgewood II

5 2 Willingdon Athletic v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Division Three South

2 1 Portslade Athletic v Montpelier Villa AFC II

3 1 The View v Nutley

Division Four North

4 4 Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly

4 4 Ifield III v Oxted & District 'A'

1 1 Warlingham II v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

3 4 Ditchling v Hurstpierpoint II

3 2 Lindfield III v Ansty FC II

Division Five North

4 8 Crawley Phoenix v FC Railway II

0 7 Royal Earlswood II v Horley AFC

Division Five South

0 2 Maresfield Village II v Marle Place Wanderers

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated

Saturday 26th October 2024

Eastbourne Junior Cup

Welcroft Park Rangers II v Polegate Town II [ Round 1 ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Oxted & District v Copthorne II [ Round 2 ]

AFC Varndeanians II v Lindfield II [ Round 2 ] KO. 2:30 PM

Polegate Town v Battle Town [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Oxted & District II v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

Ashurst Wood v Cuckfield Town [ Round 2 ]

Ringmer AFC III v BN Dons [ Round 2 ] KO. 1:00 PM

Horsted Keynes v Buxted [ Round 2 ]

Seaford Town II v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

AFC Hurst v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Dormansland Rockets v The View [ Round 2 ]

Cuckfield Town II v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Hurstpierpoint III v Willingdon Athletic II [ Round 2 ]

Maresfield Village II v Warlingham III [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

Balcombe v Holland Sports

Cuckfield Rangers v Crawley Devils

Godstone v Crowhurst fixture

Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC

Rotherfield v Westfield

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v Sovereign Saints

Eastbourne Rangers v Ringmer AFC II KO. 3:00 PM

Division One

Barcombe v Newhaven II

Nutfield v Wivelsfield Green

Welcroft Park Rangers v Warlingham

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II

Ifield v Forest Row II

Ifield Albion v Charlwood Village (Sat)

Old Oxted Town v Crawley United

Division Two South

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Ridgewood II

Preston Manor Royals v Brighton & Sussex Medical School KO. 3:00 PM

Willingdon Athletic v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Three North

Copthorne 'A' v A.S Crawley XI

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Smallfield

Holland Sports II v Royal Earlswood

Ifield II v Caterham fixture

Division Three South

Lancing United v Rotherfield II

Nutley v Montpelier Villa AFC II

Portslade Athletic v Southwick

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Gatwick

Ifield III v Reigate Priory 'B'

Warlingham II v West Hoathly

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Newick

Ditchling v Maresfield Village

Lindfield III v Scaynes Hill

Division Five North

Crawley Phoenix v Ashurst Wood II

FC Railway II v Southgate United

Gatwick Warriors II v Horley AFC

Reigate Priory 'C' v Ifield Albion II

Royal Earlswood II v Crawley United II

Division Five South

Hartfield v Marle Place Wanderers

Ringmer AFC IV v AFC Varndeanians III KO. 3:30 PM

Scaynes Hill II v Barcombe II

