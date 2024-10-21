Mid Sussex Football League stats
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results.
Saturday 19th October 2024
Senior Charity Cup
2 1 Westfield v Tunbridge Wells II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
1 3 Ringmer AFC II v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 1 ]
3 4 Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Rangers [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
2 5 Old Oxted Town v Forest Row II [ Round 2 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
5 1 Southwick v Peacehaven & Telscombe II [ Round 2 ]
6 0 Holland Sports II v Smallfield [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
5 2 A.S Crawley XI v Royal Earlswood [ Round 2 ]
1 9 Ifield II v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers [ Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
2 1 Gatwick Warriors II v Barcombe II [ Round 2 ]
0 3 AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield [ Round 2 ]
3 1 Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C' [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
1 5 Battle Town v Oxted & District
4 3 Crowhurst v Ridgewood
4 1 Cuckfield Rangers v Holland Sports
2 2 Rotherfield v Ringmer AFC
Championship
4 3 Oakwood II v Crawley A.F.C.
1 4 Reigate Priory II v Lindfield II
Division One
3 2 Cuckfield Town v Welcroft Park Rangers
Division Two North
3 4 Ansty FC v Ashurst Wood
1 3 Charlwood Village (Sat) v Balcombe II
4 0 Reigate Priory 'A' v Ifield Albion
Division Two South
0 6 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Horsted Keynes
4 1 Preston Manor Royals v Ridgewood II
5 2 Willingdon Athletic v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Division Three South
2 1 Portslade Athletic v Montpelier Villa AFC II
3 1 The View v Nutley
Division Four North
4 4 Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly
4 4 Ifield III v Oxted & District 'A'
1 1 Warlingham II v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
3 4 Ditchling v Hurstpierpoint II
3 2 Lindfield III v Ansty FC II
Division Five North
4 8 Crawley Phoenix v FC Railway II
0 7 Royal Earlswood II v Horley AFC
Division Five South
0 2 Maresfield Village II v Marle Place Wanderers
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated
Saturday 26th October 2024
Eastbourne Junior Cup
Welcroft Park Rangers II v Polegate Town II [ Round 1 ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Oxted & District v Copthorne II [ Round 2 ]
AFC Varndeanians II v Lindfield II [ Round 2 ] KO. 2:30 PM
Polegate Town v Battle Town [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Oxted & District II v Reigate Priory II [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
Ashurst Wood v Cuckfield Town [ Round 2 ]
Ringmer AFC III v BN Dons [ Round 2 ] KO. 1:00 PM
Horsted Keynes v Buxted [ Round 2 ]
Seaford Town II v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
AFC Hurst v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Dormansland Rockets v The View [ Round 2 ]
Cuckfield Town II v Plumpton Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Hurstpierpoint III v Willingdon Athletic II [ Round 2 ]
Maresfield Village II v Warlingham III [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
Balcombe v Holland Sports
Cuckfield Rangers v Crawley Devils
Godstone v Crowhurst fixture
Ridgewood v Ringmer AFC
Rotherfield v Westfield
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v Sovereign Saints
Eastbourne Rangers v Ringmer AFC II KO. 3:00 PM
Division One
Barcombe v Newhaven II
Nutfield v Wivelsfield Green
Welcroft Park Rangers v Warlingham
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Jarvis Brook II
Ifield v Forest Row II
Ifield Albion v Charlwood Village (Sat)
Old Oxted Town v Crawley United
Division Two South
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Ridgewood II
Preston Manor Royals v Brighton & Sussex Medical School KO. 3:00 PM
Willingdon Athletic v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Three North
Copthorne 'A' v A.S Crawley XI
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Smallfield
Holland Sports II v Royal Earlswood
Ifield II v Caterham fixture
Division Three South
Lancing United v Rotherfield II
Nutley v Montpelier Villa AFC II
Portslade Athletic v Southwick
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Gatwick
Ifield III v Reigate Priory 'B'
Warlingham II v West Hoathly
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Newick
Ditchling v Maresfield Village
Lindfield III v Scaynes Hill
Division Five North
Crawley Phoenix v Ashurst Wood II
FC Railway II v Southgate United
Gatwick Warriors II v Horley AFC
Reigate Priory 'C' v Ifield Albion II
Royal Earlswood II v Crawley United II
Division Five South
Hartfield v Marle Place Wanderers
Ringmer AFC IV v AFC Varndeanians III KO. 3:30 PM
Scaynes Hill II v Barcombe II