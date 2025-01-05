Mid Sussex Football League Stats

Published 5th Jan 2025, 08:28 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 09:52 GMT
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results.

Saturday 4th January 2025

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

0 2 Crowhurst v Rustington [ Quarter Final ]

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

4 1 Goring by Sea Cricket v Southwick [ Round 4 ]

Senior Charity Cup

3 0 Balcombe v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]

Junior Charity Cup

4 2 A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

0 0 Eastbourne Rangers v Wivelsfield Green [ Quarter Final ]

Eastbourne Rangers won 5 – 4 on penalties

Somerville Challenge Cup

1 4 Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

1 2 Nutley v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 3 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

1 2 Ansty FC II v Newick [ Round 3 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

4 3 Ashurst Wood II v AFC Varndeanians III [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

3 1 Battle Town v Godstone

1 7 Crawley Devils v Ringmer AFC

8 3 Tunbridge Wells II v Ridgewood

Championship

1 3 Ringmer AFC II v AFC Varndeanians II

Division Two North

1 4 Reigate Priory 'A' v Crawley United

Division Two South

2 3 Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic

9 0 Seaford Town II v Ridgewood II

Division Three North

9 2 Dormansland Rockets v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

11 3 Wakehams Green v Ifield II

Division Three South

2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated

Saturday 11th January 2025

Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup

Welcroft Park Rangers v Parkfield [ Round 2 ]

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

Westfield II v Ridgewood [ Quarter Final ]

Hailsham Town v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

Holland Sports v Oxted & District [ Round 3 ]

Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup

John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ] KO.1:30 PM

Senior Charity Cup

Balcombe v Crawley Devils [ Quarter Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

BN Dons v Ansty FC [ Round 3 ]

Southwick v Buxted [ Round 3 ]

Premier Division

Godstone v Crowhurst

Ringmer AFC v Battle Town KO.1:00 PM

Championship

Eastbourne Rangers v Oakwood II KO.3:00 PM

Hurstpierpoint v Copthorne II

Lindfield II v Sovereign Saints

Polegate Town v Crawley A.F.C.

Reigate Priory II v Ringmer AFC II

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers II v Newhaven II

Nutfield v Oxted & District II

Warlingham v Cuckfield Town

Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe

Division Two North

Ashurst Wood v Old Oxted Town

Balcombe II v Ifield Albion

Forest Row II v Crawley United

Jarvis Brook II v Reigate Priory 'A'

Division Two South

Horsted Keynes v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Preston Manor Royals v Seaford Town II

Ridgewood II v Ringmer AFC III

Willingdon Athletic v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Division Three North

A.S Crawley XI v Ifield II

Caterham v Holland Sports II

Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Wakehams Green

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II

Eastbourne Athletic v Polegate Town II

Nutley v Lancing United

The View v Montpelier Villa AFC II KO.3:00 PM

Division Four North

Athletico Redhill v Reigate Priory 'B'

Ifield III v Warlingham II

West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Lindfield III

Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks

Plumpton Athletic v Hurstpierpoint II

Scaynes Hill v Newick

Division Five North

Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II

Horley AFC v Warlingham III

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'

Royal Earlswood II v Ashurst Wood II

Southgate United v FC Railway II

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Willingdon Athletic II

Barcombe II v Hurstpierpoint III

Hartfield v Scaynes Hill II

Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Ringmer AFC IV v Horsted Keynes II KO.3:30 PM

