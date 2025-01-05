Mid Sussex Football League Stats
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results.
Saturday 4th January 2025
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
0 2 Crowhurst v Rustington [ Quarter Final ]
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
4 1 Goring by Sea Cricket v Southwick [ Round 4 ]
Senior Charity Cup
3 0 Balcombe v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]
Junior Charity Cup
4 2 A.S Crawley XI v Balcombe II [ Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
0 0 Eastbourne Rangers v Wivelsfield Green [ Quarter Final ]
Eastbourne Rangers won 5 – 4 on penalties
Somerville Challenge Cup
1 4 Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
1 2 Nutley v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 3 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
1 2 Ansty FC II v Newick [ Round 3 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
4 3 Ashurst Wood II v AFC Varndeanians III [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
3 1 Battle Town v Godstone
1 7 Crawley Devils v Ringmer AFC
8 3 Tunbridge Wells II v Ridgewood
Championship
1 3 Ringmer AFC II v AFC Varndeanians II
Division Two North
1 4 Reigate Priory 'A' v Crawley United
Division Two South
2 3 Ringmer AFC III v Willingdon Athletic
9 0 Seaford Town II v Ridgewood II
Division Three North
9 2 Dormansland Rockets v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
11 3 Wakehams Green v Ifield II
Division Three South
2 1 Eastbourne Athletic v Lancing United
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated
Saturday 11th January 2025
Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup
Welcroft Park Rangers v Parkfield [ Round 2 ]
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
Westfield II v Ridgewood [ Quarter Final ]
Hailsham Town v Westfield [ Quarter Final ]
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
Holland Sports v Oxted & District [ Round 3 ]
Surrey County FA - Lower Junior Cup
John Fisher Old Boys v Oxted & District 'A' [ Round 2 ] KO.1:30 PM
Senior Charity Cup
Balcombe v Crawley Devils [ Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
BN Dons v Ansty FC [ Round 3 ]
Southwick v Buxted [ Round 3 ]
Premier Division
Godstone v Crowhurst
Ringmer AFC v Battle Town KO.1:00 PM
Championship
Eastbourne Rangers v Oakwood II KO.3:00 PM
Hurstpierpoint v Copthorne II
Lindfield II v Sovereign Saints
Polegate Town v Crawley A.F.C.
Reigate Priory II v Ringmer AFC II
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers II v Newhaven II
Nutfield v Oxted & District II
Warlingham v Cuckfield Town
Wivelsfield Green v Barcombe
Division Two North
Ashurst Wood v Old Oxted Town
Balcombe II v Ifield Albion
Forest Row II v Crawley United
Jarvis Brook II v Reigate Priory 'A'
Division Two South
Horsted Keynes v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Preston Manor Royals v Seaford Town II
Ridgewood II v Ringmer AFC III
Willingdon Athletic v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Division Three North
A.S Crawley XI v Ifield II
Caterham v Holland Sports II
Copthorne 'A' v Dormansland Rockets
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Wakehams Green
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Rotherfield II
Eastbourne Athletic v Polegate Town II
Nutley v Lancing United
The View v Montpelier Villa AFC II KO.3:00 PM
Division Four North
Athletico Redhill v Reigate Priory 'B'
Ifield III v Warlingham II
West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Lindfield III
Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks
Plumpton Athletic v Hurstpierpoint II
Scaynes Hill v Newick
Division Five North
Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II
Horley AFC v Warlingham III
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'C'
Royal Earlswood II v Ashurst Wood II
Southgate United v FC Railway II
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Willingdon Athletic II
Barcombe II v Hurstpierpoint III
Hartfield v Scaynes Hill II
Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Ringmer AFC IV v Horsted Keynes II KO.3:30 PM