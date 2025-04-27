Mid Sussex Football League stats

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Results & Fixtures

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.

Results

Monday 21st April 2025.

Premier Division

1 1 Oxted & District v Cuckfield Rangers

0 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Holland Sports

Championship

3 3 Copthorne II v Lindfield II

Division One

2 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II

Division Two North

1 1 Forest Row II v Jarvis Brook II

Tuesday 22nd April 2025.

Malins Challenge Cup Final

1 1 Wakehams Green v Eastbourne Athletic

Wakehams Green won 4 – 3 on penalties

Premier Division

1 7 Ridgewood v Balcombe

Division Two North

3 0 Old Oxted Town v Ifield

Division Four North

1 1 West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

3 0 Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

1 2 Crawley United II v FC Railway II

Division Five South

4 1 Willingdon Athletic II v Barcombe II

Wednesday 23rd April 2025

Division Two North

1 5 Ifield Albion v Forest Row II

Division Two South

1 2 Horsted Keynes v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Saturday, 26 April 2025

Premier Division

3 2 Balcombe v Ringmer AFC

3 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Westfield

9 4 Ridgewood v Godstone

0 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Oxted & District

Championship

5 2 Copthorne II v AFC Varndeanians II

1 1 Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint

1 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II

0 4 Sovereign Saints v Lindfield II

Division Two North

4 2 Forest Row II v Crawley United

2 2 Ifield v Reigate Priory 'A'

2 4 Ifield Albion v Ashurst Wood

Division Two South

0 2 Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons

1 2 Seaford Town II v Buxted

Division Four North

0 6 Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

2 1 Keymer & Hassocks v Hurstpierpoint II

0 0 Maresfield Village v Plumpton Athletic

2 0 Scaynes Hill v Newick

Division Five North

1 1 Southgate United v FC Railway II

2 1 Warlingham III v Gatwick Warriors II

Division Five South

2 0 Barcombe II v Hurstpierpoint III

1 1 Hartfield v Scaynes Hill II

4 1 Willingdon Athletic II v AFC Varndeanians III

Fixtures

Tuesday 29th April 2025.

All games kick off at 6.30 pm unless stated

Stratford Challenge Cup Final

Preston Manor Royalsv Buxted

Newhaven FC Fort Road Recreation ground KO. 7:30 PM

Championship

Lindfield II v Copthorne II

Division Two North

Forest Row II v Balcombe II

Division Two South

Willingdon Athleticv Ridgewood II

Division Four North

Gatwick Warriorsv West Hoathly

Thursday 1st May 2025

Tester Challenge Cup Final

Ringmer AFC IV v FC Railway II

Crowborough Community Stadium KO. 7:30 PM

Saturday 3rd May 2025.

All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated

Championship

Eastbourne Rangersv Crawley A.F.C. KO. 3:00 PM

Polegate Town v Lindfield II

Division One

Warlingham v Cuckfield Rangers II KO.1:30 PM

Division Two North

Ansty FC v Forest Row II

Ashurst Wood v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

BN Dons v Seaford Town II

Cuckfield Rangers Development vBuxted

Horsted Keynes v Willingdon Athletic

Ridgewood II v Preston Manor Royals

Division Four North

Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill KO.4:00 PM

Division Five North

Southgate Unitedv Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

Horsted Keynes IIv Willingdon Athletic II

Scaynes Hill IIv AFC Varndeanians III

