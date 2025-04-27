Mid Sussex Football League stats
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2024 – 2025.
Results
Monday 21st April 2025.
Premier Division
1 1 Oxted & District v Cuckfield Rangers
0 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Holland Sports
Championship
3 3 Copthorne II v Lindfield II
Division One
2 0 Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II
Division Two North
1 1 Forest Row II v Jarvis Brook II
Tuesday 22nd April 2025.
Malins Challenge Cup Final
1 1 Wakehams Green v Eastbourne Athletic
Wakehams Green won 4 – 3 on penalties
Premier Division
1 7 Ridgewood v Balcombe
Division Two North
3 0 Old Oxted Town v Ifield
Division Four North
1 1 West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
3 0 Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
1 2 Crawley United II v FC Railway II
Division Five South
4 1 Willingdon Athletic II v Barcombe II
Wednesday 23rd April 2025
Division Two North
1 5 Ifield Albion v Forest Row II
Division Two South
1 2 Horsted Keynes v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Saturday, 26 April 2025
Premier Division
3 2 Balcombe v Ringmer AFC
3 4 Cuckfield Rangers v Westfield
9 4 Ridgewood v Godstone
0 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Oxted & District
Championship
5 2 Copthorne II v AFC Varndeanians II
1 1 Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint
1 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II
0 4 Sovereign Saints v Lindfield II
Division Two North
4 2 Forest Row II v Crawley United
2 2 Ifield v Reigate Priory 'A'
2 4 Ifield Albion v Ashurst Wood
Division Two South
0 2 Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons
1 2 Seaford Town II v Buxted
Division Four North
0 6 Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
2 1 Keymer & Hassocks v Hurstpierpoint II
0 0 Maresfield Village v Plumpton Athletic
2 0 Scaynes Hill v Newick
Division Five North
1 1 Southgate United v FC Railway II
2 1 Warlingham III v Gatwick Warriors II
Division Five South
2 0 Barcombe II v Hurstpierpoint III
1 1 Hartfield v Scaynes Hill II
4 1 Willingdon Athletic II v AFC Varndeanians III
Fixtures
Tuesday 29th April 2025.
All games kick off at 6.30 pm unless stated
Stratford Challenge Cup Final
Preston Manor Royalsv Buxted
Newhaven FC Fort Road Recreation ground KO. 7:30 PM
Championship
Lindfield II v Copthorne II
Division Two North
Forest Row II v Balcombe II
Division Two South
Willingdon Athleticv Ridgewood II
Division Four North
Gatwick Warriorsv West Hoathly
Thursday 1st May 2025
Tester Challenge Cup Final
Ringmer AFC IV v FC Railway II
Crowborough Community Stadium KO. 7:30 PM
Saturday 3rd May 2025.
All games kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated
Championship
Eastbourne Rangersv Crawley A.F.C. KO. 3:00 PM
Polegate Town v Lindfield II
Division One
Warlingham v Cuckfield Rangers II KO.1:30 PM
Division Two North
Ansty FC v Forest Row II
Ashurst Wood v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
BN Dons v Seaford Town II
Cuckfield Rangers Development vBuxted
Horsted Keynes v Willingdon Athletic
Ridgewood II v Preston Manor Royals
Division Four North
Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill KO.4:00 PM
Division Five North
Southgate Unitedv Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
Horsted Keynes IIv Willingdon Athletic II
Scaynes Hill IIv AFC Varndeanians III