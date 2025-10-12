Mid Sussex Football League Stats
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Fixtures.
All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.
Saturday 18th October 2025.
Senior Charity Cup
Ringmer AFC II v Punnetts Town [ Round 1 ] KO 1:00 PM
Junior Charity Cup
Montpelier Villa AFC v Old Oxted Town [ Round 1 ] KO 3:00 PM
Somerville Challenge Cup
Lindfield II v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Round 1 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Balcombe II v Polegate Town II [ Round 2 ] KO 3:45 PM
Ansty FC v Nutley [ Round 2 ]
A.S Crawley XI v Horsted Keynes [ Round 2 ]
Wakehams Green v Forest Row U23 [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
BN Dons II v Ansty FC II [ Round 1 ]
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Holland Sports II [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Ifield II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]
Hurstpierpoint II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint III [ Round 1 ]
Royal Earlswoodv Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]
Poets Corner v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]
Ditchling v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 2 ]
Reigate Priory 'C' v FC Railway [ Round 2 ]
East Grinstead Harriers v Smallfield II [ Round 2 ]
Warlingham II v Hartfield [ Round 2 ]
West Hoathly v Barcombe II [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
Balcombe v Cuckfield Rangers KO 1:30 PM
Holland Sports v Crowhurst
Polegate Town v Hollington United
Reigate Priory II v Lindfield
Rotherfield v Frenches Athletic
Westfield v Shoreham II fixture
Championship
AFC Uckfield Town II v Eastbourne Town II
AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II KO 2:30 PM
Copthorne II v Roffey II
Cuckfield Town v Smallfield
Sovereign Saints v Hurstpierpoint
Division One
Ashurst Wood v BN Dons
Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals
Nutfield v Warlingham
Oxted & District v Newhaven II
Welcroft Park Rangers v Reigate Priory U23
Division Two North
Crawley United v Frenches Athletic II
Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
Barcombe v Ringmer AFC III
Buxted v Rotherfield II
Cuckfield Rangers II v Seaford Town II
Eastbourne Athletic v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Ridgewood v Willingdon Athletic
Division Three North
Athletico Redhill v Caterham
Charlwood Village v Copthorne 'A'
Dormansland Rockets v Ifield
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Newick
Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Division Four North
Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
Southwick v Welcroft Park Rangers II
The View v AFC Varndeanians III
Division Five North
Caterham II v Ashurst Wood II
Crawley Phoenix v Godstone United
Crawley United II v Horley AFC II
Forgewood v Gatwick Warriors
Division Five South
Cuckfield Town III v Maresfield Village II
Marle Place Wanderers Development v Lindfield III
Results.
Saturday 11th October 2025
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup
1 4 Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [ Round 1 ]
0 1 Crowhurst v TD Shipley [ Round 2 ]
2 0 Westfield II v The Junior Club Tackleway [ Round 2 ]
3 1 Rotherfield v Bosham [ Round 2 ]
2 0 Cuckfield Rangers v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 2 ]
5 1 Harting v Roffey II [ Round 2 ]
0 2 Rye Town v Hollington United [ Round 2 ]
1 0 Southwater v AFC Uckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]
1 4 Polegate Town v Westfield [ Round 2 ]
Senior Charity Cup
1 2 Forest Row II v Lindfield [ Round 1 ]
4 0 BN Dons v Shoreham II [ Round 1 ]
Junior Charity Cup
0 4 Gatwick Warriors v A.S Crawley XI [ Round 1 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
1 1 Cuckfield Town v Warlingham [ Round 2 ] [ Home Win on penalties ]
Cuckfield Town won 4 - 2 on penalties
Somerville Challenge Cup
3 2 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ashurst Wood [ Round 1 ]
0 9 Preston Manor Royals v Crawley United [ Round 1 ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
6 2 Athletico Redhill v Frenches Athletic II [ Round 1 ]
2 3 Ifield Albion v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
9 3 Dormansland Rockets v Ditchling [ Round 1 ]
0 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Hartfield [ Round 1 ]
0 2 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Caterham [ Round 1 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
2 2 Ansty FC II v Smallfield II [ Round 1 ]
Ansty FC II won 4 - 3 on penalties
2 6 AFC Varndeanians III v FC Railway [ Round 1 ]
2 2 Ifield Albion II v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]
Ifield Albion II won 4 - 3 on penalties
Tester Challenge Cup
5 3 Scaynes Hill II v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
0 5 Horley AFC II v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 1 ]
Eastbourne VP Cup
11 0 Seaford Town II v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 1 ]
5 4 Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC IV [ Round 1 ]
Premier Division
1 2 Frenches Athletic v Balcombe
4 6 Reigate Priory II v Holland Sports
Championship
6 0 Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Town II
2 7 Oakwood II v Copthorne II
1 5 Smallfield v Wivelsfield Green
Division One
1 4 Newhaven II v Ringmer AFC II
0 0 Oxted & District v Nutfield
Division Two North
0 0 Lindfield II v Ansty FC
0 1 Old Oxted Town v Balcombe II
2 3 Wakehams Green v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
5 2 Buxted v Ridgewood
4 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Rotherfield II
5 6 Horsted Keynes v Ringmer AFC III
Division Three North
8 0 Charlwood Village v Holland Sports II
4 0 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'
7 1 Ifield v Forest Row U23
Division Three South
3 2 AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II
4 0 Nutley v Montpelier Villa AFC
3 1 Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Town II
Division Four North
0 4 Reigate Priory 'B' v Horley AFC
3 3 Warlingham II v East Grinstead Harriers
4 2 West Hoathly v Ifield II
Division Four South
1 2 Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks
1 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic
4 3 Southwick v The View
Division Five North
1 2 Ashurst Wood II v Gatwick Warriors II
2 4 Caterham II v Reigate Priory 'C'
6 0 Crawley United II v Crawley Phoenix
2 1 Forgewood v Royal Earlswood
Division Five South
0 0 Barcombe II v Lindfield III
4 0 Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II
5 0 Poets Corner v Marle Place Wanderers Development