Mid Sussex Football League Stats

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 12th Oct 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
Fixtures & results

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Fixtures.

All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.

Saturday 18th October 2025.

Senior Charity Cup

Ringmer AFC II v Punnetts Town [ Round 1 ] KO 1:00 PM

Junior Charity Cup

Montpelier Villa AFC v Old Oxted Town [ Round 1 ] KO 3:00 PM

Somerville Challenge Cup

Lindfield II v Reigate Priory 'A' [ Round 1 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Balcombe II v Polegate Town II [ Round 2 ] KO 3:45 PM

Ansty FC v Nutley [ Round 2 ]

A.S Crawley XI v Horsted Keynes [ Round 2 ]

Wakehams Green v Forest Row U23 [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

BN Dons II v Ansty FC II [ Round 1 ]

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Holland Sports II [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Ifield II v Oxted & District II [ Round 1 ]

Hurstpierpoint II v Marle Place Wanderers [ Round 2 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint III [ Round 1 ]

Royal Earlswoodv Horley AFC [ Round 2 ]

Poets Corner v Keymer & Hassocks [ Round 2 ]

Ditchling v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 2 ]

Reigate Priory 'C' v FC Railway [ Round 2 ]

East Grinstead Harriers v Smallfield II [ Round 2 ]

Warlingham II v Hartfield [ Round 2 ]

West Hoathly v Barcombe II [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

Balcombe v Cuckfield Rangers KO 1:30 PM

Holland Sports v Crowhurst

Polegate Town v Hollington United

Reigate Priory II v Lindfield

Rotherfield v Frenches Athletic

Westfield v Shoreham II fixture

Championship

AFC Uckfield Town II v Eastbourne Town II

AFC Varndeanians II v Oakwood II KO 2:30 PM

Copthorne II v Roffey II

Cuckfield Town v Smallfield

Sovereign Saints v Hurstpierpoint

Division One

Ashurst Wood v BN Dons

Forest Row II v Preston Manor Royals

Nutfield v Warlingham

Oxted & District v Newhaven II

Welcroft Park Rangers v Reigate Priory U23

Division Two North

Crawley United v Frenches Athletic II

Ifield Albion v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

Barcombe v Ringmer AFC III

Buxted v Rotherfield II

Cuckfield Rangers II v Seaford Town II

Eastbourne Athletic v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Ridgewood v Willingdon Athletic

Division Three North

Athletico Redhill v Caterham

Charlwood Village v Copthorne 'A'

Dormansland Rockets v Ifield

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Newick

Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Division Four North

Ifield Albion II v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

Southwick v Welcroft Park Rangers II

The View v AFC Varndeanians III

Division Five North

Caterham II v Ashurst Wood II

Crawley Phoenix v Godstone United

Crawley United II v Horley AFC II

Forgewood v Gatwick Warriors

Division Five South

Cuckfield Town III v Maresfield Village II

Marle Place Wanderers Development v Lindfield III

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Results.

Saturday 11th October 2025

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup

1 4 Sovereign Saints v Chichester City II [ Round 1 ]

0 1 Crowhurst v TD Shipley [ Round 2 ]

2 0 Westfield II v The Junior Club Tackleway [ Round 2 ]

3 1 Rotherfield v Bosham [ Round 2 ]

2 0 Cuckfield Rangers v AFC Varndeanians II [ Round 2 ]

5 1 Harting v Roffey II [ Round 2 ]

0 2 Rye Town v Hollington United [ Round 2 ]

1 0 Southwater v AFC Uckfield Town II [ Round 2 ]

1 4 Polegate Town v Westfield [ Round 2 ]

Senior Charity Cup

1 2 Forest Row II v Lindfield [ Round 1 ]

4 0 BN Dons v Shoreham II [ Round 1 ]

Junior Charity Cup

0 4 Gatwick Warriors v A.S Crawley XI [ Round 1 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

1 1 Cuckfield Town v Warlingham [ Round 2 ] [ Home Win on penalties ]

Cuckfield Town won 4 - 2 on penalties

Somerville Challenge Cup

3 2 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Ashurst Wood [ Round 1 ]

0 9 Preston Manor Royals v Crawley United [ Round 1 ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

6 2 Athletico Redhill v Frenches Athletic II [ Round 1 ]

2 3 Ifield Albion v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

9 3 Dormansland Rockets v Ditchling [ Round 1 ]

0 4 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Hartfield [ Round 1 ]

0 2 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Caterham [ Round 1 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

2 2 Ansty FC II v Smallfield II [ Round 1 ]

Ansty FC II won 4 - 3 on penalties

2 6 AFC Varndeanians III v FC Railway [ Round 1 ]

2 2 Ifield Albion II v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]

Ifield Albion II won 4 - 3 on penalties

Tester Challenge Cup

5 3 Scaynes Hill II v Oxted & District II [ Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

0 5 Horley AFC II v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 1 ]

Eastbourne VP Cup

11 0 Seaford Town II v Welcroft Park Rangers III [ Round 1 ]

5 4 Willingdon Athletic v Ringmer AFC IV [ Round 1 ]

Premier Division

1 2 Frenches Athletic v Balcombe

4 6 Reigate Priory II v Holland Sports

Championship

6 0 Hurstpierpoint v Eastbourne Town II

2 7 Oakwood II v Copthorne II

1 5 Smallfield v Wivelsfield Green

Division One

1 4 Newhaven II v Ringmer AFC II

0 0 Oxted & District v Nutfield

Division Two North

0 0 Lindfield II v Ansty FC

0 1 Old Oxted Town v Balcombe II

2 3 Wakehams Green v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

5 2 Buxted v Ridgewood

4 1 Cuckfield Rangers II v Rotherfield II

5 6 Horsted Keynes v Ringmer AFC III

Division Three North

8 0 Charlwood Village v Holland Sports II

4 0 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Copthorne 'A'

7 1 Ifield v Forest Row U23

Division Three South

3 2 AFC Hurst v Polegate Town II

4 0 Nutley v Montpelier Villa AFC

3 1 Portslade Athletic v Cuckfield Town II

Division Four North

0 4 Reigate Priory 'B' v Horley AFC

3 3 Warlingham II v East Grinstead Harriers

4 2 West Hoathly v Ifield II

Division Four South

1 2 Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks

1 2 Marle Place Wanderers v Plumpton Athletic

4 3 Southwick v The View

Division Five North

1 2 Ashurst Wood II v Gatwick Warriors II

2 4 Caterham II v Reigate Priory 'C'

6 0 Crawley United II v Crawley Phoenix

2 1 Forgewood v Royal Earlswood

Division Five South

0 0 Barcombe II v Lindfield III

4 0 Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II

5 0 Poets Corner v Marle Place Wanderers Development

