Mid Sussex Football League stats
Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.
Results.
Saturday 25th October 2025
Junior Charity Cup
2 7 Ifield Albion v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
4 1 Sovereign Saints v Oxted & District [ Round 1 ]
6 2 Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC II [ Round 2 ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
1 0 Ansty FC v Ringmer AFC III [ Round 1 ]
0 2 Seaford Town II v Ridgewood [ Round 1 ]
3 1 BN Dons v Rotherfield II [ Round 1 ]
3 3 Reigate Priory U23 v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Eastbourne Athletic won 4 – 2 on penalties
Tester Challenge Cup
3 3 Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]
Southgate United won 8 – 7 on penalties
1 3 Maresfield Village II v Lindfield III [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
7 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Punnetts Town
0 2 Lindfield v Balcombe
0 1 Polegate Town v Holland Sports
2 3 Reigate Priory II v Frenches Athletic
0 4 Rotherfield v Westfield
Championship
3 2 Eastbourne Town II v Roffey II
0 0 Hurstpierpoint v Cuckfield Town
6 6 Oakwood II v AFC Uckfield Town II
2 1 Wivelsfield Green v AFC Varndeanians II
Division One
2 0 Forest Row II v Welcroft Park Rangers
1 5 Newhaven II v Warlingham
4 5 Nutfield v Ashurst Wood
Division Two North
3 2 A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green
2 2 Crawley United v Reigate Priory 'A'
0 3 Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town
3 4 Lindfield II v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
3 4 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic
4 2 Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II
0 3 Horsted Keynes v Barcombe
Division Three North
4 0 Athletico Redhill v Forest Row U23
1 3 Caterham v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers
2 2 Copthorne 'A' v Gatwick Warriors
0 1 Holland Sports II v Ifield
Division Three South
2 3 AFC Hurst v BN Dons II
1 2 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Newick
4 0 Cuckfield Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC
5 1 Nutley v Polegate Town II
4 2 Portslade Athletic v Sovereign Saints II
Division Four North
6 3 Ifield II v Smallfield II
2 4 Oxted & District II v East Grinstead Harriers
1 1 Warlingham II v Horley AFC
1 3 West Hoathly v Ifield Albion II
Division Four South
6 3 AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village
1 3 Hartfield v Marle Place Wanderers
1 2 Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks
0 3 Southwick v Hurstpierpoint II
1 2 The View v Ansty FC II
2 9 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Ditchling
Division Five North
2 2 Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'
10 0 Caterham II v Crawley Phoenix
2 5 Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood
4 2 Gatwick Warriors II v Horley AFC II
Division Five South
2 6 Barcombe II v Poets Corner
2 8 Marle Place Wanderers Development v Cuckfield Town III
4 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Hurstpierpoint III
0 4 Welcroft Park Rangers III v Scaynes Hill II
Fixtures.
All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.
Friday 31st October 2025.
Division One
Ringmer AFC II v Forest Row II KO. 8:00 PM
Saturday 1st November 2025.
Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)
AFC Croydon Athletic Development vOxted & District [ Round 1 ]
Trenham v Reigate Priory II [ Round 1 ]
Westminster Casualsv Frenches Athletic [ Round 1 ]
Surrey Casuals v Smallfield[ Round 1 ]
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
Buxted v TD Shipley III [ Round 2 ]
Stedham United v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 2 ]
Billingshurst III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School [ Round 2 ]
East Grinstead Harriers v Wakehams Green [ Round 2 ]
Southwick v Pevensy & Westham [ Round 2 ]
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Lindfield II [ Round 2 ]
Flansham Park Rangers v Sovereign Saints II [ Round 2 ]
Flansham Park Rangers II v Ifield [ Round 2 ]
AFC Varndeanians III v Bognor Rovers [ Round 2 ] KO. 2:30 PM
Eastbourne Athletic v Burwash [ Round 2 ]
Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 2 ]
BN Dons II v Ninfield II[ Round 2 ]
Goring by Sea Cricket v Newhaven II [ Round 2 ]
Cuckfield Town II v Rottingdean Village [ Round 2 ]
Slinfold v Seaford Town II [ Round 2 ]
Ashington Rovers v Willingdon Athletic [ Round 2 ]
Junior Charity Cup
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ridgewood[ Round 1 ]
Ringmer AFC III v Charlwood Village [ Round 1 ] KO. 1:00 PM
Montgomery Challenge Cup
Cuckfield Rangers v Wivelsfield Green [ Round 1 ]
Malins Challenge Cup
Montpelier Villa AFC v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 1 ] KO. 3:00 PM
Polegate Town II v Athletico Redhill [ Round 1 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Horley AFC v Ashurst Wood II [ Round 1 ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Gatwick Warriors II v Ansty FC II [ Round 2 ]
Brian Hall Challenge Cup
Ringmer AFC IV v Godstone United [ Round 1 ] KO. 3:30 PM
Caterham II v Marle Place Wanderers Development [ Round 2 ]
Premier Division
Crowhurst v Lindfield KO. 3:00 PM
Holland Sports v Hollington United
Punnetts Town v Polegate Town
Rotherfield v Shoreham II
Westfield v Balcombe
Championship
Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II
Oakwood II v Cuckfield Town
Roffey II v AFC Uckfield Town II
Sovereign Saints v Eastbourne Town II
Division One
Reigate Priory U23 v Ashurst Wood
Warlingham v BN Dons
Division Two North
A.S Crawley XI v Jarvis Brook II
Ifield Albion v Frenches Athletic II
Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC
Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II
Division Two South
Barcombe v Rotherfield II
Cuckfield Rangers II v Horsted Keynes
Division Three North
Caterham v Copthorne 'A'
Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II
Forest Row U23 v Gatwick Warriors
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic
Nutley v Newick
Division Four North
FC Railway v Ifield Albion II
Ifield II v Oxted & District II
Smallfield II v West Hoathly
Southgate United v Warlingham II
Division Four South
Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks
Maresfield Village v Hartfield
Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II
The View v Hurstpierpoint II
Division Five North
Crawley Phoenix v Forgewood
Reigate Priory 'C' v Crawley United II
Division Five South
Lindfield III v Welcroft Park Rangers III
Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II
Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III