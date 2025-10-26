Mid Sussex Football League stats

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Results.

Saturday 25th October 2025

Junior Charity Cup

2 7 Ifield Albion v Balcombe II [ Round 2 ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

4 1 Sovereign Saints v Oxted & District [ Round 1 ]

6 2 Preston Manor Royals v Ringmer AFC II [ Round 2 ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

1 0 Ansty FC v Ringmer AFC III [ Round 1 ]

0 2 Seaford Town II v Ridgewood [ Round 1 ]

3 1 BN Dons v Rotherfield II [ Round 1 ]

3 3 Reigate Priory U23 v Eastbourne Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Eastbourne Athletic won 4 – 2 on penalties

Tester Challenge Cup

3 3 Reigate Priory 'B' v Southgate United [ Round 2 ]

Southgate United won 8 – 7 on penalties

1 3 Maresfield Village II v Lindfield III [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

7 2 Cuckfield Rangers v Punnetts Town

0 2 Lindfield v Balcombe

0 1 Polegate Town v Holland Sports

2 3 Reigate Priory II v Frenches Athletic

0 4 Rotherfield v Westfield

Championship

3 2 Eastbourne Town II v Roffey II

0 0 Hurstpierpoint v Cuckfield Town

6 6 Oakwood II v AFC Uckfield Town II

2 1 Wivelsfield Green v AFC Varndeanians II

Division One

2 0 Forest Row II v Welcroft Park Rangers

1 5 Newhaven II v Warlingham

4 5 Nutfield v Ashurst Wood

Division Two North

3 2 A.S Crawley XI v Wakehams Green

2 2 Crawley United v Reigate Priory 'A'

0 3 Frenches Athletic II v Old Oxted Town

3 4 Lindfield II v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

3 4 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Willingdon Athletic

4 2 Buxted v Cuckfield Rangers II

0 3 Horsted Keynes v Barcombe

Division Three North

4 0 Athletico Redhill v Forest Row U23

1 3 Caterham v Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers

2 2 Copthorne 'A' v Gatwick Warriors

0 1 Holland Sports II v Ifield

Division Three South

2 3 AFC Hurst v BN Dons II

1 2 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Newick

4 0 Cuckfield Town II v Montpelier Villa AFC

5 1 Nutley v Polegate Town II

4 2 Portslade Athletic v Sovereign Saints II

Division Four North

6 3 Ifield II v Smallfield II

2 4 Oxted & District II v East Grinstead Harriers

1 1 Warlingham II v Horley AFC

1 3 West Hoathly v Ifield Albion II

Division Four South

6 3 AFC Varndeanians III v Maresfield Village

1 3 Hartfield v Marle Place Wanderers

1 2 Plumpton Athletic v Keymer & Hassocks

0 3 Southwick v Hurstpierpoint II

1 2 The View v Ansty FC II

2 9 Welcroft Park Rangers II v Ditchling

Division Five North

2 2 Ashurst Wood II v Reigate Priory 'C'

10 0 Caterham II v Crawley Phoenix

2 5 Crawley United II v Royal Earlswood

4 2 Gatwick Warriors II v Horley AFC II

Division Five South

2 6 Barcombe II v Poets Corner

2 8 Marle Place Wanderers Development v Cuckfield Town III

4 2 Ringmer AFC IV v Hurstpierpoint III

0 4 Welcroft Park Rangers III v Scaynes Hill II

Mid Sussex Football League Season 2025 – 2026.

Fixtures.

All matches kick off at 2.00 pm unless stated.

Friday 31st October 2025.

Division One

Ringmer AFC II v Forest Row II KO. 8:00 PM

Saturday 1st November 2025.

Saturday Intermediate Cup (Surrey)

AFC Croydon Athletic Development vOxted & District [ Round 1 ]

Trenham v Reigate Priory II [ Round 1 ]

Westminster Casualsv Frenches Athletic [ Round 1 ]

Surrey Casuals v Smallfield[ Round 1 ]

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Buxted v TD Shipley III [ Round 2 ]

Stedham United v Cuckfield Town III [ Round 2 ]

Billingshurst III v Brighton & Sussex Medical School [ Round 2 ]

East Grinstead Harriers v Wakehams Green [ Round 2 ]

Southwick v Pevensy & Westham [ Round 2 ]

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Lindfield II [ Round 2 ]

Flansham Park Rangers v Sovereign Saints II [ Round 2 ]

Flansham Park Rangers II v Ifield [ Round 2 ]

AFC Varndeanians III v Bognor Rovers [ Round 2 ] KO. 2:30 PM

Eastbourne Athletic v Burwash [ Round 2 ]

Welcroft Park Rangers v Preston Manor Royals [ Round 2 ]

BN Dons II v Ninfield II[ Round 2 ]

Goring by Sea Cricket v Newhaven II [ Round 2 ]

Cuckfield Town II v Rottingdean Village [ Round 2 ]

Slinfold v Seaford Town II [ Round 2 ]

Ashington Rovers v Willingdon Athletic [ Round 2 ]

Junior Charity Cup

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Ridgewood[ Round 1 ]

Ringmer AFC III v Charlwood Village [ Round 1 ] KO. 1:00 PM

Montgomery Challenge Cup

Cuckfield Rangers v Wivelsfield Green [ Round 1 ]

Malins Challenge Cup

Montpelier Villa AFC v Reigate Priory 'B' [ Round 1 ] KO. 3:00 PM

Polegate Town II v Athletico Redhill [ Round 1 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Horley AFC v Ashurst Wood II [ Round 1 ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Gatwick Warriors II v Ansty FC II [ Round 2 ]

Brian Hall Challenge Cup

Ringmer AFC IV v Godstone United [ Round 1 ] KO. 3:30 PM

Caterham II v Marle Place Wanderers Development [ Round 2 ]

Premier Division

Crowhurst v Lindfield KO. 3:00 PM

Holland Sports v Hollington United

Punnetts Town v Polegate Town

Rotherfield v Shoreham II

Westfield v Balcombe

Championship

Hurstpierpoint v AFC Varndeanians II

Oakwood II v Cuckfield Town

Roffey II v AFC Uckfield Town II

Sovereign Saints v Eastbourne Town II

Division One

Reigate Priory U23 v Ashurst Wood

Warlingham v BN Dons

Division Two North

A.S Crawley XI v Jarvis Brook II

Ifield Albion v Frenches Athletic II

Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC

Reigate Priory 'A' v Balcombe II

Division Two South

Barcombe v Rotherfield II

Cuckfield Rangers II v Horsted Keynes

Division Three North

Caterham v Copthorne 'A'

Dormansland Rockets v Holland Sports II

Forest Row U23 v Gatwick Warriors

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v Portslade Athletic

Nutley v Newick

Division Four North

FC Railway v Ifield Albion II

Ifield II v Oxted & District II

Smallfield II v West Hoathly

Southgate United v Warlingham II

Division Four South

Ditchling v Keymer & Hassocks

Maresfield Village v Hartfield

Marle Place Wanderers v Welcroft Park Rangers II

The View v Hurstpierpoint II

Division Five North

Crawley Phoenix v Forgewood

Reigate Priory 'C' v Crawley United II

Division Five South

Lindfield III v Welcroft Park Rangers III

Maresfield Village II v Barcombe II

Scaynes Hill II v Hurstpierpoint III

