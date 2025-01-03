Midfielder leaves Crawley Town after being recalled by Premier League side
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cameron Bragg has left Crawley Town after being recalled by his parent club.
The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Reds on load in the summer on a season-long loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton.
But the Saints have recalled Bragg. Crawley Town tweeted: “Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that midfielder Cam Bragg has been recalled from his loan spell by Southampton. Thanks for your efforts during your time with the Reds, Cam!”
Bragg’s chances at Crawley were limited with eight starts and four substitute appearances.