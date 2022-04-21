Midhurst and Easebourne miss out on title - Wittering United denied

Midhurst & Easebourne 1 Shoreham 2

Midhurst & Easebourne 1 Godalming Town 1

SCFL division one

Midhurst in action in their loss to Shoreham / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The Stags failed to win either of there bank holiday games – and that meant the title went to Roffet.

On Saturday they fell behind in the 25th minute when Shoreham;s Jordan Stallibrass poked home a loose ball in the six-yard box.

Marcus Bedford pulled the Stags level with a smart header in the 65th minute.

Stags pushed for the winner but a lapse at the back allowed Luca Slaney through and score from edge of the penalty area in the 90th minute.

On Monday Godalming visited The Rotherfield but the Stags were slow and off the pace.

Godalming took the lead just before the break with a good header from Cameron Edwin. Stags got into gear when Oliver Mcaleese saw red in the 72nd minute.

Harry Giles pulled the Stags level in the 75th minute. Godalmimg keeper Oliver Ballam made some smart saves as the Stags put the visitors under pressure for remaining 15 minutes.

Stags boss Andy Ewen was far from impressed with his troops, saying: “It feels like we’ve just gone through the motions.

“We’re in a good position – we’ve got a cup final to look forward to and we’re in the play offs, still looking for promotion. The lads have to show us more hunger and desire.”

Wittering United 3 Angmering Village 3

West Sussex League D3S

Wittering’s title hopes took a step back after they drew 3-3 against depleted Angmering Village.

Ben Collins saw a long range shot saved before hitting the post with a point blank header as United struggled to make clear chances.

Wittering took the lead following a fabulous ball from Robbie Courtman splitting the defence for Louca Keenoy to slot home.

Angmering hit back and took the lead with a half volley from a near post corner and a well directed header from a crossfield ball that sailed into the top corner past Tom Roxburgh.

On 36 minutes Collins was brought down and converted the penalty after the keeper was sent off for dissent.

Just before the break Keenoy was set free again to restore United’s lead, another cool finish with a low shot past the excellent stand-in keeper.

However Wittering’s defence were all at sea and the Village drew level once more.