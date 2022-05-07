Midhurst and Eastbourne promoted to SCFL premier as Shoreham miss out

Visitors Shoreham had chances to alter the game’s direction but couldn’t get the finish in a tight clash between the promotion hopefuls.

Both had early penalty shouts turned down with Shoreham’s Jordan Stallibrass pushed when leaping for a header and Ricardo Alves wiping out Lewis Hyde at the other end - both credible and perhaps given later in a game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midhurst celebrate their promotion after beating Shoreham / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The main chances saw Stallibrass volleying just over from 25 yards when Josh Bird was caught off his line and with a minute to go Kieran Carter played in Marcus Bedford to shoot wide of Alves’ post for the hosts.

On the restart Stallibrass sent Shoreham winger Ramon Santos through one-on-one with Bird, but his low shot was blocked 15 yards out by recovering defence.

Bedford missed a glorious chance to go ahead scuffing his ten-yard shot with Alves on the floor; John Lansdale and Stallibrass then forced Bird to make two saves as they shot at his near post.

Fifteen minutes from time and Marcus Bedford scored after a mix up in defence saw nobody clear a long ball upfield on the edge of the area. Alves came to deal with the danger but was pipped to the ball by Bedford who volleyed over Alves’ shoulder and over the line as Momah tried to clear.

Shoreham piled on the pressure but the damage had been done, the whistle blew and Midhurst and Easebourne celebrated promotion to the premier division with blue smoke and champagne.

Midhurst Manager Andy Ewen said: "‘The group has stayed loyal and they’ve got their rewards today. We’ve lost a few big games this year but they’ve come together, stuck together, and showed a bit of togetherness…We defended superbly."

Shoreham manager Mark Pulling said: ‘In terms of attitude, application, everything we asked them to do they tried to do and we probably just ran out of steam.’

‘I know they’ve called upon a few players outside of this league to come and get them promoted that haven’t played for them all season - that’s their way, that’s fine. I could have done that but I think I’ve got a bit more integrity and a little bit more respect for the players that have played for me all season, instead of running off to Isthmian clubs to get three or four players to come play for one game... [it] doesn’t seem ethical."