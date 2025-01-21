Action from Infinity v Chessington & Hook in the SCFL Division 1 - picture by Chris Hatton

Midhurst and Selsey claimed a point each on the road as their SCFL campaigns reduced after weather-related interruptions.

Lingfield 0

Midhurst & Easebourne 0

SCFL premier

The Stags made the long trip on Friday evening to the home of AFC Whyteleafe to play Lingfield.

The game was a really scrappy affair on a pitch they said seemed overloaded with rubber pellets. Neither side really created much in the opening half but Stags looked dangerous on set-pieces.

In the second period the hosts started the better without really testing Harry Adey in the Stags goal. Stags did have a 20-minute spell where they were on top without creating any clear chances.

Lingfield hit the post with a deflected shot from distance. In the closing stages Stags had a number of corners which were well defended.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “This game was a real inconvenience being put to a Friday. We were depleted because of this. I couldn’t fault the lads that were available they all put in a lot of effort without really creating any real chances on what I can only describe as the worst 3G pitch I’ve seen.

"That’s three draws in our last four games against teams we should be beating. The only positive was the clean sheet.”

Midhurst, ninth in the table, visit Wick on Saturday.

Banstead Athletic 3

Selsey 3

SCFL Division 1

Selsey travelled to Chessington and Hook’s ground to play Bansted, who ground-share with them.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “Unfortunately for the lads they didn't get what the performance warranted on the day.

"We travelled up with a depleted squad because of injuries, illness and unavailability but the lads to their credit were first class. But not for the first time.this season key decisions at key times in the game made things very difficult to get all three points. Instead we had to settle for a draw.”

Selsey, now 11th in the table, scored through George Cody, James Henton and Adam Williams’ first goal for the club.

Pearce said: “A draw away from home isn't the worst result and there were so many positives to come from the game – that coupled with another two 16-year-olds making the starting 11 again from our U18 squad proving another positive for the football club – providing the pathway for more young players to get into senior football in our already young squad.

“We now have a week off before we entertain Mile Oak on Saturday, February 1 (3pm).

Elsewhere in Division 1, Infinity won 4-2 at home to Chessington and Hook. The Sidlesham-based side are up to sixth place.

East Dean 1

Wittering United 3

WSFL Div 1 South

A battling performance by East Dean saw them push the leaders hard.

It was a well contested first half where both sides had chances to break the deadlock. Deans keeper Tyler Pickering saved well down to his left to deny a Wittering striker from close range.

Dean’s resolve was broken is the 36th minute as they gifted Wittering possession, enabling them to break at pace towards goal as their No10 went on to round the keeper and slid the ball in at the near post.

The Dean started the second half in the worst way – five minutes in, a Witterings striker capitalised on a mistake at the back to fire home his side into a 2-0 lead.

Brad Silvester’s well-struck shot from 18 yards was denied by a superb save from the Wittering keeper. But their efforts were rewarded six minutes from time as Silvester intercepted a poor pass at the back, rounded the keeper and slotted the ball home.

As the hosts hunted an equaliser, all 11 players were in the opposition half and the ball was cleared forward to a Wittering striker who rolled the ball into an empty net two clinch the three points.