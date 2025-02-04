Connor Kelly and Ryan Hallett are rewarded for 100 Pagham appearances | Picture: Roger Smith

There were mixed fortunes for some of our local Southern Combination sides on Saturday – Midhurst lost and Pagham drew in the premier while Selsey won in division one.

Haywards Heath Town 1

Midhurst & Easebourne 0

SCFL premier

The Stags travelled to Haywards Heath and put in a disciplined performance.

The hosts had alot of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, but the only time they got through, Harry Adey made a smart save.

The Stags were dangerous on the break, George Bowerman leading the line well,

Toby Hewett had the best chance for the Stags forcing Mitch Bromage into a good save.

In the second period the home side upped the tempo, Adey made three good saves to keep the Stags level.

The only goal of the game arrived in the 66th minute when Charlie Meehan got in behind the Stags back-line, squaring to Terry Wood – who tapped home from six yards.

The game opened up in the last 10 minutes as the Stags pushed bodies forward. Neither side created any real chances that tested either keeper.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “That was a tough game for us to come back to after not playing for several weeks – the pitch was really heavy.

"We had a few missing due to illness. I couldn’t fault the lads’ effort, we were just a bit short on the day, but it was a good experience for some of the young lads.”

Midhurst sit 11th and host Roffey on Saturday.

Also in the premier, Pagham drew 1-1 at home to Saltdean. New signing Jamie Horncastle got the goal but the Lions could not turn plenty of possession into any more goals.

They took a creditable point from the midweek visit to Haywards Heath thanks to a late equaliser by Ronald Kardos.

Jason Mines’ side are 14th and go to Bexhill on Saturday.

Mines told us: “The past eight games have been a lot better performance-wise, but unfortunately we are still not getting the results our performances possibly deserve. But that’s on us as a group to put right and we can’t blame anyone but ourselves.

"It’s been a frustrating season so far but there’s so many positives we can take from this group of players this season.

"We are rebuilding and getting better with every game and we are making it harder for teams to play against us, which is the foundation for any team.

"Against Haywards Heath we went 1-0 down early – and two months ago that game would of finished 3-0 or 4-0. But we were exceptional, especially second half where we had more of the ball and dominated the play and deserved our goal – and what a goal it was from Ronald Kardos

"We have lost two in eight games now and the honest truth is I’m still baffled to how we lost those two games. We have 12 games left and there is not an easy game in that 12 but we are looking to finish season strong and finish as high up in league as possible.

"That starts Saturday as we do a round-the-world trip to Bexhill!”

In division one, Selsey beat Mile Oak 1-0 at the High Street Ground. Sub Isaac Davis got the winner in the 89th minute.

Selsey boss Daren Pearce said: “Sammy Donnelly’s Mile Oak side have been having a good run of results of late, climbing up the table, and this was always going to be a tough game for us as his sides are always hard to play against, being organised and hard working.

“We knew if we kept a clean sheet we would have a chance to create an opening and this proved right as nearing the end of the gane a lovely weighted through ball from James Henton sent young Issac Davis through on goal and his lovely lofted finish over the Mile Oak keeper into the bottom corner gave us a 1-0 win and the full three points.

“Having played well in the first half and created a few half chances we went in level at the break. The second half Mile Oak pressed us more and we didn't play at the right tempo to create too much – but we managed to create that one clear chance and we took it.

"In recent weeks we've played better and lost so it was pleasing to do the ugly stuff first and win, defend well, work hard, limit the opposition to very few chances and then take our chance.”

The Blues are up to ninth and host Reigate Priory on Saturday.