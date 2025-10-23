Midweek wins enjoyed by Broadbridge Heath, Horsham YM and Steyning Town

Broadbridge Heath, Horsham YM and Steyning Town all enjoyed midweek wins – Heath in the league and YM and the Barrowmen in the RUR Cup. Reports from Andrew Crisp, Martin Read and Lauren Hawker are below...

Hastings United 1 Broadbridge Heath 2

by Andrew Crisp

Heath have been playing two games a week now for the past 6 weeks and the tough schedule of matches is beginning to take a toll on Chris Simmons’ squad.

Broadbridge Heath celebrate a goal in their recent win over Sheppey - picture by Ray Turner

Already missing six regulars through sickness and injury the Broadbridge Heath manager made four changes to his starting line-up for the midweek trip to Hastings United with George Cousins back in the Heath starting line-up for the first time since October 2019.

The first strike on target came on 11 minutes when Zac Young won the ball in the centre of midfield and played a pass between two defenders allowing Callum Dowdell to run through and strike a left foot shot that was saved comfortably by Hastings goalkeeper Harley Earle low to his left.

At the other end on 18 minutes Walter Figueira struck a low right foot shot that flew across the face of goal but wide of the post and on 38 minutes the hosts should have gone a goal up when a move down the right ended with the ball being played low across the face of goal to Will Harley at the far post but with the goal at his mercy the Hastings striker somehow blasted his left foot effort high and wide and it remained 0-0 at the break.

The home-side thought they’d taken the lead 8 minutes into the restart when the ball was played out to Jack Lyons wide on the right, the Hastings striker played a quick 1:2 with Freddie Legg before dispatching the ball past Heath goalkeeper Alfie Hadfield but Lyons had strolled into an offside position before receiving the ball and the goal was ruled out.

Heath kept possession from the resulting goal-kick the ball was played down the right to Sal Marino who played a crossfield pass that sent Dowdell away down the left, Charlie Gibson went on the overlap receiving the ball in the penalty area before firing in a low cross that was turned in by Louis Evans at the near post, his third goal in three games.

The hosts responded well and were back level within 3 minutes when the ball was played out wide right to Lyons who turned back inside and played a low left foot cross into the Heath penalty area where it was turned in at the far post by Figueira.

That goal gave the hosts encouragement to push forward and Lyons came close with a left foot shot from distance that was saved brilliantly by Hadfield diving low to his left and then Lyons went close again with a free kick from 20 yards that went narrowly wide of post/crossbar.

At the other end Heath fullback Gibson sent Young away down the left, the Heath striker skipped past two defenders before hitting a right foot shot that came off the foot of the post and out to safety and minutes later Luke Bejashvili struck a right foot shot from distance straight into the arms of Earle.

With time almost up Heath’s Sean Terry went on one of his forward runs straight down the middle of the park from defence to attack before playing the ball out wide right to Emmanuel Abudiore, the Heath winger looked up and played an inch perfect ball onto the head of Young who rose high above everyone at the near post to head home his 12th of the season and complete Heath’s first away league win this season.

After the match Simmons said: “Another great result by the lads on a long away Tuesday night, work rate and endeavour against a very good side was fantastic”.

BBH: Hadfield, Staight, Gibson, Marino, Peters, Terry, Dowdell (Bejashvili 58), Romain (Connell 58), Cousins (Abudiore 58), Evans, Young.

…

Horsham YM 3 Peacehaven and Telscombe 0

RUR Cup

by Martin Read

In their three previous games against Peacehaven & Telscombe this season YM beat them in the league, were knocked out of the Peter Bentley Cup on penalties and then eliminated P&T from the Sussex Senior Cup. And, on Tuesday night in Round 2 of the RUR Charity Cup at Gorings Mead, they knocked out P&T again with an impressive 3-0 win

This was a proper competitive cup tie with serial attacks, and both keepers kept busy, two early YM corners testing the visitors, who responded with set pieces of their own – until, in the 33rd minute, Adam Adam finished off a cross to put YM ahead. Then, Sam Hards promptly unleashed a superb volley to double the lead, YM hitting the post on the stroke of half time.

The second half belonged to YM with Noel Fisher scoring 20 minutes in, putting the game well beyond the visitors, who were reduced to ten men when Harry Pollard was sent off after a goalmouth fracas. Delighted YM boss Liam Giles told the County Times: “Peacehaven are a strong side and will be up there at the end of the season, so I’m really pleased with that performance, back to back 3-nil wins. It was great to have a two goal cushion at the break, and I was very impressed with 17 year old Tom Lyons in his first full game for us.”

On Saturday YM revert to league action, flying to fourth in the table Guernsey. The next home game at Gorings Mead is on Saturday, November 1, versus Eastbourne United.

…

Steyning triumph in shootout to seal RUR cup progress

by Lauren Hawker

After a week away from home action, Steyning Town returned to the Peter Humphery Memorial ground for their RUR Cup clash against Pagham, looking to bounce back from Saturday’s FA Vase heartbreak.

The Barrowmen had suffered a narrow exit on penalties after a goalless draw but came into this fixture buoyed by last Tuesday’s dramatic 3-2 league win over Wick, where they overturned a two-goal deficit thanks to a late spot-kick from top scorer Stan Bridgman.

Having drawn with Pagham earlier in the season, and with as many as seven players unavailable, six through injury, it’s obvious the side face another testing night under the lights. Yet despite the setbacks, Steyning approached the tie determined to show the resilience that has defined their recent performances.

The Barrowmen started brightly, immediately testing Pagham’s resolve. Within minutes, Jazz Rance had the first sight of goal for the hosts, his low drive safely gathered by visiting goalkeeper Conor Kelly.

The early momentum stayed firmly, in the seventh minute, a wide ball to Evan Hoarty opened up another promising attack down the flank. His driven effort forced Kelly into a fumble before the danger was cleared, and moments later, Hoarty again found space to shoot, this time sending his effort narrowly wide.

Steyning’s pressure continued to mount. On 15 minutes, a cleverly worked free kick saw Rance play it short to Alex Brewer, whose powerful shot was tipped behind for a corner by the ever-busy Kelly. Ten minutes later, the breakthrough finally came.

A late challenge inside the box handed over a penalty, and top scorer Stan Bridgman made no mistake rifling his strike into the top corner to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

From there, Steyning controlled the half with composure and confidence, their high defensive line pinning Pagham deep in their own half. As the interval approached, Bridgman came close to doubling the lead with a fierce shot that was palmed away by Kelly, before Rance followed up with another effort deflected behind for a corner.

Steyning went into the break deservedly ahead, their dominance reflected in both possession and chances, while Pagham struggled to find a foothold.

The second half began with the home side immediately pushing to extend their lead, and within four minutes Bridgman came close his effort from the edge of the box flying just over the bar as the hosts looked to pick up where they left off.

But it was the visitors who struck next. In the 55th minute, Keiran Jones levelled the score for Pagham, latching onto a sharp ball into the box before rifling it past Bromage to make it 1-1. The goal seemed to breathe life into the away side, who began to grow in confidence and push higher up the pitch.

Steyning, meanwhile, looked eager to restore their advantage. Ten minutes later, Alex Plummer threaded a through ball toward Bridgman, but it ran too heavy, the forward just unable to reach it as frustration began to build among the home ranks.

In the 71st minute, the Barrowmen came close again. A free kick just outside the area offering Bridgman another chance to make his mark, but his curling strike dipped narrowly over the bar. The game began to settle into a tense, end-to-end rhythm, both sides fighting for control yet struggling to break down their opposing defences.

Bridgman again came close moments later, sending another effort high over the bar, as Steyning’s play grew increasingly urgent. At the other end, Bromage came to the rescue, pulling off a crucial save in the 78th minute to deny Pagham a late lead. Seconds later, captain Dion Jarvis found himself with a golden opportunity, but his shot too sailed over the crossbar.

The final minutes were frantic, both teams rushing their passes as the pressure mounted. In stoppage time, Evan Hoarty continued to drive forward for Steyning, twice finding space to shoot first sending one effort wide, then seeing another chipped attempt deflected for a corner.

Despite a late chance for Conrad Honore, Steyning couldn’t find the breakthrough, and the match ended 1-1, sending it straight to penalties a scenario still fresh in minds after their shootout defeat in the FA Vase just days earlier.

Pagham we’re the first on the spot. Bromage guessed correctly, diving low to his left to save Pagham’s opening penalty, giving the hosts the early advantage.

From there, Steyning showed composure and confidence, converting each of their spot-kicks with precision. Pagham responded well but couldn’t recover from that early miss, their keeper unable to get a hand to any of the efforts.

It was Alex Brewer who took responsibility for the final penalty, calmly slotting it home to seal a 5–4 shootout victory and send the Barrowmen through to the next round of the RUR Cup.