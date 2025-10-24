'Miles apart' - Crawley Town boss wants to build connection between referees, mangers and players as he describes officiating standards as 'an issue'

Scott Lindsey has offered to help to try and fix the disconnect between referees and players, managers and staff.

The Reds boss has been vocal in his criticism of the standard of refereeing in League Two season.

And he blamed a big part of their defeat to Shrewsbury Town on two big decisions involving a wrongly disallowed goal and a red card for Harry McKirdy.

Crawley are currently the team with the fifth worst disciplinary record in League Two this season with 31 yellow cards and two reds.

Scott Lindsey shows his frustration earlier in the season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

But is that record down to the behaviour of his side or caused by the standard of refereeing? “It's a really good question,” said Lindsey. “I've got to choose carefully how I answer this because I think that the standard is an issue. I don't want to probably say too much more than that, but I think the standard is an issue. I also think that there's a divide between the understanding of football players, football managers and referees.

“No one understands the other, if that makes sense.”

And Lindsey has offered his services to try and build bridges and make a connection between all parties so there is more of an understanding.

He said: “I spoke to Mike Jones [National Group Director, PGMO] yesterday and I've offered to go in and give a talk to the referees about what it's like for a manager to stand on the sideline and be so enthralled in every ball that drops and the pressures that you become under as a football manager.

“I'm not saying they don't understand that, but I think there needs to be more of a connection between the referees and the managers and the referees and the players. I think there's no connection currently.

“Years ago we used to be able to speak to a referee and you'd have a conversation and sometimes they'd tell you to do one and it feels to me as if there's not that personable touch anymore. It's like they referee it almost like robots in a way.

And I think sometimes they have to be kind of more about dealing with people. I think there needs to be more of a connection and understanding of the officials with the players and certainly the officials and managers because at the moment we're miles apart, in my opinion, and I want to help. I've offered my help and see if I could do that.”

Lindsey said Jones agreed but it would have to be in the close season.