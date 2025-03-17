Pagham boss Jason Mines has been reflecting on an up and down period for the Lions – and says he can see plenty of positive signs for the future.

The Lions are 13th in the SCFL premier but have won three of their past five games, including notable victories over Roffey and Eastbourne United.

Saturday’s loss at home to Newhaven was a setback but Mines is targeting a strong finish to the season – and a challenge for honours next season.

Mines said: “It’s been a very up and down last five games. We had a great 3-0 win at Loxwood which was massive for us as we knew we had to get all three points.

Pagham on the attack against Newhaven | Picture: Chris Hatton

"We played some really good football and it looked like it had finally clicked for the lads But it was only one win and we had to back that good performance up against a strong Eastbourne United team who are having a great season and pushing for promotion.

"We started really well and passing the ball with urgency and good tempo. We were creating great chances and got the breakthrough with an Oscar Johnson goal.

"We missed a penalty midway through the second half to make it a very nervy finish. But the lads kept the second clean sheet and we saw out a great 1-0 win.

"We then had a long trip to Crawley Down, who are also pushing for a play-off place, another game we knew would be difficult. But again we were the better team and started the game well – until we had Ollie Clarke sent off for a push, which was harsh in our opinion.

The Lions on the way to beating Eastbourne United | Picture: Roger Smith

"But even with 10 men the lads was excellent and CDG didn’t really threaten Connor in goal until unfortunately we had Howard Neighbour sin-binned for what I can only say was asking the referee a question. It was a strange sin-bin but the performance from the referee that night was a little strange in my view.

"Unfortunately while we were down to nine men Crawley got their goal – it was so frustrating and it was another game we have gone away from with nothing when we feel our performance deserved a little more.

"Then it was on to another very tough away day at play-off contenders Roffey, where they had the Premier League trophy and over 500 spectators. We knew there players would be bang up for it and we had to match them all over the park, which we did and more.

"It was one of our best performances of season and the goal from Oscar Johnson to win the game I’ll remember forever – it’s definitely one of the best goals we have scored since I’ve been at the club and worthy of winning any tight game.

"It was another good performance and clean sheet so we are finally getting rewarded for our good performances – that was until Saturday against Newhaven.

"We dominated the game from start to finish and limited a good Newhaven side to very few chances. We went 1-0 up through Jared Rance and were in control ’til the referee gave a free kick on the edge of our box which Alfie Rogers slotted in to the bottom corner.

"Second half I can’t tell you how many fantastic opportunities we missed. We pinned Newhaven in their half and I was convinced we would score again, until we made a back pass with not enough on it which fell to the feet of their striker to just put past the onrushing keeper – 1-2 down and now Newhaven had three points to hang onto with 30 minutes to go.

"They defended excellently. We did everything but score. We hit the post, we missed from four yards, had one disallowed for offside, it was just one of those days – we got smashed and grabbed again.

"But we have been really happy with the lads, not just in the past five games but over the whole season. It’s not been easy and we are 100% under-achieving but the most important thing is we are all getting better and as a team becoming harder to play against.

"The whole club is in a better place and it’s becoming a more attractive place for new players – young and senior – to come and play their football.

"We want to finish this season strong and get building for next season ASAP. If we can bring in a few new faces I’m after, I truly believe we can be pushing at the right end of the table next season.”

Next, Pagham go to Peacehaven on Saturday.