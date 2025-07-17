Minutes matter for Eastbourne teams as Borough, Town and United build up to new campaign

As the 2025-26 countdown continues, all three of Eastbourne’s senior clubs are busy with pre-season action.

Last Saturday, Eastbourne United were beaten 3-1 at The Oval by a new-look Lewes FC, while Eastbourne Borough lost by the same scoreline at Step 3 outfit Farnham Town. And Eastbourne Town were on the road, locally to Seaford, for their third of four away trips which ended in a 3-0 win – the fourth bringing a 4-2 victory at Peacehaven on Tuesday night.

Did we say pre-season? In decades long past, Town would have been playing away – if at all – in August, while the Saffrons played host to County Championship cricket. The United groundsman would have banned teams from the Princes Park pitch while the re-seeded areas took hold. Oh, and Priory Lane would have had sheep grazing.

These days, football dominates all year round, from World Club Championship to the Women’s Euros – the latter competition building towards a compelling climax.

Eastbourne Borough in action at Farnham - pic by Lydia Redman

And despite the blazing sunshine, our local clubs are tuning up. Town and United are just a fortnight away from competitive action on August 2 – the former hosting Ashford Town in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie – a mere 14 rounds from Wembley! And United face an FA Vase tie on the same day.

Town welcome Lewes this Saturday – the Rooks’ second trip in eight days along the A27 – while United host a Dorking Wanderers XI at Princes Park.

Meanwhile Matt Gray’s new Borough squad continue the rebuilding process with a visit this Saturday to the other Princes Park – home of Dartford FC.

The Darts were annual opponents for many seasons in National South until their 2024 relegation, and just failed to bounce back at the first attempt, losing the play-off final to Dover Athletic.

Eastbourne Town feel the heat at Seaford | Picture: Josh Claxton

Gray will have lost no sleep over the 1-3 scoreline at Farnham, where the Sports used 20 players on a sweltering afternoon.

“It was all about getting minutes into players,” commented assistant manager Jason Goodliffe. “Farnham are a strong side who’ve been together and are used to winning. For us, the first objective was getting back into match mode, and we’ll look to build on that in the matches to come.

“We will have had a full week to work on various aspects, including our defensive organisation, and Saturday at Dartford will be another stage in the process.”

Goodliffe had encouraging words for Borough’s goalscorer, promising local forward Will Harley. “Will has all the attributes and he’s been working very hard in training. We will see how we go over the next few weeks but the prospects for Will are very positive!”