Missed chances are costly as Bognor Regis Town begin 2024 with loss at Lewes

Jake Elliott's header in the 75th minute wasthe winner for Lewes on a day when Bognor had plenty of possession and chances.

Bognor made two changes to the starting line-up as Dan Gifford and Jasper Mather got starts ahead of Alfie Bridgman and Tommy-Lee Higgs, who were moved to the bench.A downpour just before kick-off saw the pace of the ball run quicker along the hybrid surface at the Dripping Pan as things started.On ten minutes some neat work at the back by Spencer Spurway got Bognor on the attack. He found Joe Rabbetts on the left. His cross was good for Dan Smith in the box unmarked but he smashed it over the bar when it seemed easier to get it on target.Calvin Davies and Arthur Penney were both booked on 13 minutes for a challenge in the middle as both went to ground and tempers flared. A long ball by Rocks keeper Ryan Hall saw Lucas Pattenden cut it back for Harvey Whyte to win a corner. Nothing came of the opportunity.

Chris Whelpdale won a corner for Lewes as Davies had to put the ball out on 21 minutes, before Rocks pounced on the counter. Davies sped forward to square it inside to Smith, who composed himself before shooting low at goal – but Nathan Harvey was equal to it to push the ball around the right post.Davies swung in a corner kick from the left and the ball was partially cleared to Rabbetts on the edge of the box but he diverted the ball over the crossbar on 24 minutes. Then Pattenden did well to set Whyte up on the overlap on the right. His cross fell to Ben Anderson who hit it high and wide.

Mather was set through on the left. Archie Tamplin tripped him up on the run and went into the book. The low free-kick into the area was somehow bundled away by the Lewes defence on 28 minutes.Kelvin Lumbombo-Kalala did well to latch on to a through ball but his shot was straight at Hall. Bognor responded with a chance of their own as Whyte's cross picked out Smith unmarked again but he headed it over the bar on 31 minutes.Tamplin slipped, allowing Mather in on goal, but he decided to pass it and was blocked when shooting was the better option on 33 minutes.

Lewes’ Luke Dreher had to come off due to an injury and he was replaced by Bradley Pritchard on 42 minutes. Chris Whelpdale's corner saw Smith underneath it but he steered it back across goal. Will Slamon followed it up but headed the ball over the bar inside first half stoppage time.Following a swift short corner Pattenden struck a shot from a tight angle and the ball ricocheted off the underside of the crossbar and out.

An early Rocks second-half corner on the right was headed out by a defender before Rabbetts hit a chance over the goal from outside the box. Then a Rabbetts cross was headed out to Gifford and with his back to goal he turned quickly to shoot wide.Ola Ogunwamide came on for Deon Moore on 53 minutes for the hosts. Pattenden struck the bar with a cross on 60 minutes as Rocks were looking the better of the sides in the second half. Rabbetts hit a low effort from outside the box off a defender and into Harvey's arms.

Davies was deemed to have tripped Lumbombo-Kalala by the referee when he looked to have won the ball. The chipped ball in by Whelpdale was headed out again.

Craig Robson was beaten to the ball as Whelpdale sent a long range effort over the bar. Mather squared to Gifford but he couldn't keep his shot down.On 72 minutes Higgs came on for a tired-looking Smith.

Bognor went behind on 75 minutes. A free-kick on the right was swung on to the head of Elliott, who nodded it down and into the net from close range.Whyte was scythed down in the middle of the park and Elliott went into the book. Bridgman replaced Davies on 80 minutes for Bognor and Isaac Olaniyan came on for Gifford on 84 minutes as he had to be helped off the field injured.Harvey went into the book for Lewes for wasting time as they tried to wind down the clock. Olaniyan made a bursting run from the halfway line and helped win Bognor a corner. The ball in was cleared.

Spurway was on the line to clear after Hall was stranded way outside his box, and then on the rebound it was Ayo Olukoga who missed from outside the box.

Tamplin hit a chance along the deck at goal from outside the box but Hall was well placed to save it. Bognor failed to take the best of their opportunities and came home empty-handed.

They next welcome Chatham Town to the MKM Arena on Saturday.

Rocks: Hall, Whyte, Rabbetts, Davies (Bridgman 80), Spurway, Robson, Pattenden, Anderson, Smith (Higgs 72), Gifford (Olaniyan 84), Mather. Subs not used: Howick, Briffa.