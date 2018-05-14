‘Mission accomplished’ for James Norwood as he nets a Wembley play-off final winner for Tranmere

Former Eastbourne Town and Bede’s striker James Norwood netted a Wembley winner as he helped Tranmere Rovers back to the Football League thanks to a 2-1 victory against Boreham Wood in the National League promotion play-off final.

Tranmere made a terrible start as they lost Liam Ridehalgh inside a minute after the defender was shown a red card for a shin-high, studs-up challenge.

Tranmere though soon went ahead as Andy Cook rose above two markers to head home Norwood’s cross after seven minutes.

Deep into eight minutes of added time at the end of a first half Boreham Wood restored parity when Bruno Andrade calmly finished into the bottom corner.

As the game entered the final stages, 10-man Tranmere looked visibly tired but on 80 minutes Norwood converted a Jennings cross from the right.

The Boreham Wood goalkeeper, Grant Smith, got a hand to the ball but could not prevent it from going in.

“I thought it would never go over that line,” said Norwood. He later tweeted, “Mission accomplished. What a set of lads to do it with. What fans to share it with. What a club.”