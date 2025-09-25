Lewes boss Bradley Pritchard says mistakes must be expected from a young team – and he is confident it’s a solvable problem.

He was speaking after two disappointing Rooks results, with two points dropped in a 2-2 home draw with Ramsgate before a 3-0 midweek loss at St Albans City.

St Albans dropped down from National League South and have several former ex-pros in their squad, and that game was a particular education.

“They were the most impressive team we’ve played this season,” said Pritchard.

Lewes celebrate one of their goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Ramsgate | Picture by James Boyes

“You could tell they'd come from a higher level. The experience was there, and the manager [former Norwich and Brighton defender Ian Culverhouse] has a lot of experience.

“We, on the other hand, are a younger team, and we're trying to play a slightly different way, but that's the nature of football. You've got to adapt and find different ways to counteract the opposition.”

With Pritchard citing ‘poor decision-making’ as the spark for all three St Albans goals, he revealed midweek training was focusing on rewatching their errors to iron them out.

“I'd rather go through the whole season without a single mistake, but that that's not going to happen,” said Pritchard.

“It's about seeing the types of mistakes that we make and learning from them and growing. I feel confident that it's a solvable problem.”

Lewes are without a game this Saturday. Their visit to Chichester City has been postponed in the wake of City striker Billy Vigar suffering a ‘significant brain injury’ in last weekend’s game at Wingate and Finchley and being placed in an induced coma in hospital in London.

Speaking before the postponement was conifmed, Pritchard said he had sent a message to Chi boss Miles Rutherford offering support.

He said Lewes would be happy with whatever City wanted to do regarding this weekend’s game. "“I want them to do what they feel is right. It’s a horrific incident, so I wish Billy the best,” Pritchard said.

Next weekend )Oct 4) Lewes will go into FA Trophy action – they will host a third qualifying round tie at home to Southern League Premier side Leiston.