MK Dons 1, Crawley Town 3 (1-6 agg) - League Two play-off semi-final second leg LIVE: Orsi gets another
The game at Stadium MK kicks off at 7.45pm as Reds look to finish the job they started at the Broadfield Stadium, thanks to goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy.
Manager Scott Lindsey and keeper Corey Addai have both spoken before the game and fans have commented on the Reds supporters being split at the ground.
MK Dons v Crawley Town LIVE
- Reds lead 3-0 from the first leg
PENALTY DONS - AND ADDAI SAVES!!
Liam Kelly handles the ball by Addai saves!
SUBS
Nick Tsaroulla replaces Jay Williams
BOOKING
Tucker shown a yellow for foul on Roles
BOOKING
Williams shown a yellow card for a foul
Addai then pulls off a good save
1-3 (1-6 agg) | 61 mins
Great pics
Feed the Ors
MK subs
Payne replaced by Williams
Tezgel replaces Wearne
Subs
Darcy replaces Campbell
