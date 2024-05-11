Live

MK Dons 1, Crawley Town 3 (1-6 agg) - League Two play-off semi-final second leg LIVE: Orsi gets another

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 21:02 BST
Crawley Town travel to MK Dons for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final with a 3-0 advantage.

The game at Stadium MK kicks off at 7.45pm as Reds look to finish the job they started at the Broadfield Stadium, thanks to goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy.

Manager Scott Lindsey and keeper Corey Addai have both spoken before the game and fans have commented on the Reds supporters being split at the ground.

Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.

MK Dons v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds lead 3-0 from the first leg
21:15 BST

PENALTY DONS - AND ADDAI SAVES!!

Liam Kelly handles the ball by Addai saves!

21:13 BST

SUBS

Nick Tsaroulla replaces Jay Williams

21:10 BST

BOOKING

Tucker shown a yellow for foul on Roles

21:09 BST

BOOKING

Williams shown a yellow card for a foul

Addai then pulls off a good save

1-3 (1-6 agg) | 61 mins

21:07 BST

Great pics

21:04 BST

Feed the Ors

21:03 BST

MK subs

Payne replaced by Williams

Tezgel replaces Wearne

21:00 BST

Subs

Darcy replaces Campbell

21:00 BST

Celebrations!

20:57 BST

It's 3-1!

