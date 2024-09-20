MK Dons next manager odds: Crawley boss early favourite with bookies ahead of former Tottenham star and Stoke City manager
Mike Williamson has been confirmed as the new boss of Carlisle United. The 40-year-old spent less than a year in charge at MK Dons, departing with the club 20th in League Two, two places above his new employers, with eight defeats from his last ten games.
An, as it appears with any managerial vacancy this season, Scott Lindsey is the early favourite with the bookies. According to bettingodds.com, Lindsey is 1/1 favourite ahead of Ryan Mason (6/1), Steve Schumacher (6/1) and Ryan Lowe (14/1) and Gareth Ainsworth (14/1).
Lindsey was tipped by the bookies to be the next Preston North End manager earlier in the season.
Crawley beat MK Dons by a record score in the play-off semi-final last season.