MK Dons next manager odds: Crawley boss firm favourite with bookies ahead of former Celtic and Hibs star

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is still the favourite with betting companies for the MK Dons job.

Mike Williamson was confirmed as the new boss of Carlisle United last week. The 40-year-old spent less than a year in charge at MK Dons, departing with the club 20th in League Two, two places above his new employers, with eight defeats from his last ten games.

And, as it appears with any managerial vacancy this season, Scott Lindsey is the early favourite with the bookies. According to bettingodds.com, Lindsey has been the favourite from the start and is currently has odds of 2/5, ahead of Gary Caldwell (6/1), Ryan Mason (8/1), Steve Schumacher (8/1) and Ryan Lowe (16/1).

Lindsey was tipped by the bookies to be the next Preston North End manager earlier in the season.

