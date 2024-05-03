MK Dons not far from 'being identical' to Crawley Town according to Reds boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both sides player a similar formation and style and it has worked wonders after they both secured a place in this season’s play-offs. And Reds boss Scott Lindsey knows this himself, highlighting it in the pre-match press conference held at the ground today (Thursday, May 2).

Lindsey is known for his meticulous preparation and analysing the opposition and he made an interesting observation.

"They are a very good side, I have really enjoyed my work watching them," he said. “It’s like watching ourselves with a different kit on. They have some very good players and they have got a very good manager and they are a good club.

Scott Lindsey celebrates after his side beat MK Dons in August. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"If you look at their club and facilities, they are a big club. But we’ve got good players as well and I think it’s going to be a very good game."

So far the head-to-head between the two teams is 1-1 with the Reds winning 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium and Dons winning 2-0 at the Stadium MK. And Lindsey believes it will be tight over the two legs and identified where the semi-final will be won and lost.

"I think it’s two teams that are very similar, very similar shape, similar formation, similar passing lines, in fact they are not far off being identical to us,” said Lindsey

“Where I think it will be won and lost, is who wants it the most. Play-off games are very much like that but I know I have a very good bunch of players who will be ready.”

This is the first time the Reds have played a play-off game, but Lindsey has been there before, winning at Wembley with Forest Green Rovers to get them promoted from the National League.

And he is preparing his side for a 180-minute game. He said: “We have to look at the first game as the first half. We have spoken about that with the coaching staff and the players and we have prepared for Monday’s game as if it is the first half of a game.

"Tactically there will be certain things we don't do because of that and certain things we will do because of that."

With Mike Williamson’s side finishing fourth, Crawley go in to the tie as underdogs but Lindsey said his side are used to that tag and he added momentum goes out of the window at this stage.

He said: “I always feel like an underdog. I think that’s what we are. At the start of the season we were backed to go down. But it doesn’t really mean anything to me because I know how hard we work and I know how the attitude of the players behind the dressing room door and I know what we can achieve. We always feel we are underdogs so we are used that tag.

"I don’t think momentum matters. A lot of people and pundits say that and it's not true. When I was at Forest Green in the National League and won the play-offs, we had no momentum going into that.

“Once you are in the play-offs it’s isolated then and you have to be ready and organised for them. I don't read much into momentum at all."