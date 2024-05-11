Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town travel to MK Dons for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final with a 3-0 advantage.

The game at Stadium MK kicks off at 7.45pm as Reds look to finish the job they started at the Broadfield Stadium, thanks to goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy.

Manager Scott Lindsey and keeper Corey Addai have both spoken before the game and fans have commented on the Reds supporters being split at the ground.