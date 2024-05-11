Live

MK Dons v Crawley Town - League Two play-off semi-final second leg LIVE: Line-ups revealed as Reds remain unchanged

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 7th May 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 18:46 BST
Crawley Town travel to MK Dons for the second leg of their League Two play-off semi-final with a 3-0 advantage.

The game at Stadium MK kicks off at 7.45pm as Reds look to finish the job they started at the Broadfield Stadium, thanks to goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy.

Manager Scott Lindsey and keeper Corey Addai have both spoken before the game and fans have commented on the Reds supporters being split at the ground.

Stay tuned for live updates from the huge play-off tie.

MK Dons v Crawley Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds lead 3-0 from the first leg
18:47 BST

Dons team

18:46 BST

unchanged

18:41 BST

Just spoke to Scott Lindsey

Seemed relaxed but very focussed

18:41 BST

Enjoy!

18:36 BST

Fans taking their seats

18:25 BST

Watch the players arrive at Stadium MK

https://fb.watch/r-oruDmtrC/

17:09 BST

Safe travels

17:07 BST

Great to see

16:55 BST

Looking forward to seeing and hearing them

16:08 BST

Picture gallery from Tuesday night..

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/sport/football/33-fantastic-pictures-of-crawley-town-action-goals-celebrations-and-fans-as-they-beat-mk-dons-4619674

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
